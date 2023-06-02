"Coachella is SHOOK" Milwaukee Admirals topple Firebirds to even up series in Western Conference Finals

In a thrilling Game 4 of the AHL Western Conference finals, the Milwaukee Admirals managed to even up the series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in an intense battle filled with lead changes and standout performances.

The Firebirds struck first with Jimmy Schuldt scoring just five minutes into the game, giving his team an early lead. However, the Admirals quickly responded as Phil Tomasino leveled the score at 1-1 five minutes later. The back-and-forth continued in the second period, with both teams finding the back of the net in quick succession. Isaac Ratcliffe took advantage of a power play opportunity, giving the Admirals a 2-1 lead, only to be swiftly matched by Eddie Whittchow of the Firebirds.

The Admirals capitalized on another power play opportunity as Joakim Kemell fired a shot into the net, restoring their one-goal advantage with nine minutes remaining in the second period. Kole Lind of the Firebirds was involved in both penalties that led to Kemell's goal, being called for goalie interference and later tripping. The Admirals extended their lead in the third period with a short-handed goal from Michael McCarron and sealed the victory with an empty-netter from Egor Afanasyev.

Devin Cooley, the Admirals' goaltender, delivered a standout performance, making crucial saves throughout the game. His efforts earned him the third star of the game, as he turned away 14 of the 16 shots he faced. Cooley's strong presence in the crease provided stability and a much-needed boost for the Admirals.

With the series now tied, the momentum has shifted as the action moves back to Coachella Valley for Game 5. Both teams will be eager to seize the opportunity and gain an edge in what promises to be an intense battle for a spot in the finals. The Admirals' victory in Game 4 has injected new life into their pursuit of the championship, while the Firebirds will be determined to regain their lead and close out the series on home ice.

As the Western Conference finals continue, fans can anticipate more thrilling moments, outstanding performances, and high-stakes hockey. Both the Admirals and the Firebirds will leave everything on the ice as they fight for the chance to compete for the ultimate prize. The series is far from over, and both teams will give their all in their quest for victory.

