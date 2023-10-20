Cody Glass injury: Why did Nashville Predators center exit game against Rangers?

The Nashville Predators suffered a significant setback when Cody Glass was forced to leave the game early in the first period and did not return in the Predators' 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Glass left the ice and headed back to the locker room after taking a shift during the first period. At first, it appeared to be an injury-related exit, but it wasn't confirmed at that moment.

Before exiting the ice, Glass clocked 1:46 of ice time and skated in three shifts. Later in the game, the team announced that he would not return for the remainder of the game.

He's currently listed with a lower-body injury, and there is no update as of yet on the severity of the injury or his return. This story will be updated once there is more information on Cody Glass' injury.

Cody Glass is in the first year of his $5 million contract signed with the Nashville Predators in July. This season, the 24-year-old has yet to accumulate a point in five games played for the Preds.

If he misses Saturday's contest against the San Jose Sharks, it is reported that Samuel Fagemo might play his first game for the Preds.

Cody Glass' Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers

After suffering a crushing 6-1 home defeat to the Edmonton Oilers (1-3-0) last night, the Nashville Predators (2-3-0) responded with an emphatic win on Thursday. They beat the New York Rangers (2-2-0) 4-1 at Madison Square Garden.

Cole Smith gave the Preds a 1-0 lead at the 11:24 mark of the first period. Five minutes later, Smith's breakaway goal marked his second and gave the Predators a two-goal advantage before heading into the second period.

All three goals coming in the second period came from powerplay. At the 3:32 mark, Ryan O'Reilly pushed the Preds' lead to 3-0, and 10 minutes later, Filip Forsberg scored his first goal since returning from injury to push the scoreline to 4-0.

Adam Fox scored the first goal for the New York Rangers in the contest and cut the Predators' lead to 4-1. In the third period, both teams failed to slot the puck back into the net, and as a result, Forsberg's goal stood out as the winner of the contest.

Tyson Barrie, Forsberg, and Smith all accumulated three points. Juuse Saros made 23 saves with a.958 SV% for Nashville in the contest. The Predators will next be up against the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1) on Saturday, October 21. The puck drops at 8 P.M. ET.