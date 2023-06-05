Cole Caufield contract: How much will the Montreal Canadiens star earn in salary

The Montreal Canadiens have signed their rising star, Cole Caufield, to a lucrative eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension. General manager Kent Hughes announced the deal on Monday. Caufield will earn an annual average salary of $7.85 million through the 2030-31 season.

At 22 years old, Caufield has already made quite an impact in the NHL. The former first-round pick tallied 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games this season before being sidelined with a right shoulder injury. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in February.

Despite the shortened season, Caufield was tied for the team lead in goals with Nick Suzuki. Before his injury, Cole Caufield showcased his scoring prowess, ranking 11th in the NHL in goals and eighth in even-strength goals (19). Since his NHL debut, the 5-foot-7 forward has accumulated 53 goals and 31 assists in 123 games.

His impressive performance has solidified his status as one of the best players in his draft class. Caifuled, who was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, currently ranks second in the draft class with 53 goals. He only trails New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, who was selected first overall.

With this new contract, the Montreal Canadiens have demonstrated their belief in Caufield's talent and potential.

From Wisconsin to the NHL: Cole Caufield's Hockey Journey

Cole Caufield's hockey journey began in Mosinee, Wisconsin, where he was born into a family passionate about the sport. Inspired by his older brother Brock, Cole took to the ice at the age of two. Despite his young age, it was evident that Caufield possessed natural talent and a burning desire to excel.

Growing up, Caufield didn't limit himself to just hockey. He also played baseball and football, displaying his athleticism and versatility. It was his father, Paul, who imparted a crucial lesson to Cole. Recognizing the advantage of shooting from the right side, Paul taught him to exploit the goaltender's glove hand, giving him a strategic edge.

Cole Caufield's prowess on the ice quickly became apparent during his time with Team Wisconsin's Bantam AAA ice hockey. He then joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in Plymouth, Michigan in 2017.

The following season, Cole Caufield surpassed milestones set by notable players such as Auston Matthews and Phil Kessel. He set new goal-scoring records for the USNTDP. His exceptional performances garnered attention, and he emerged as a top prospect leading up to the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Poll : 0 votes