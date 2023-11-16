Cole Caufield had a hilarious moment addressing one of Canadiens GM Kent Hughes' deepest fears

In the latest La Poche Bleue podcast episode, Montreal Canadiens' star player Cole Caufield had a moment that left listeners in stitches. The young forward seized the spotlight by addressing one of Canadiens GM Kent Hughes' greatest fears - his openly acknowledged dread of bridges. Caulfield's witty take on Hughes' phobia became a focal point during his appearance on the podcast.

In a light-heart moment, Caufield humorously addressed Hughes' fear and this is how the conversation went:

Cole Caufield: "Kent [Hughes] is scared of bridges tho? to which Max Lapierre, the host responded;

Max Lapierre: "yeah, he can't drive [on bridges]." Caufield then exclaimed,

Cole Caufield: "Jesus! That's nuts!" Lapierre added,

Max Lapierre: "I guess that's why you didn't get a bridge contract," leading to a burst of laughter from everyone present.

The moment was met with laughter from the podcast hosts and has since been shared widely among Canadiens fans on social media. It served as a reminder of the good humor that exists within the team, even as they navigate the pressures of the hockey season.

Here is the episode of the La Poche Bleue podcasr, featuring Cole Caulfield, which provides a unique peek into the off-ice interactions within the Montreal Canadiens and is a must-listen for hockey fans and supporters.

How has Cole Caufield performed this season?

Cole Caufield, born on Jan 2, 2001, in Mosinee, Wisconsin, USA, is an American professional ice hockey winger for the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL. He was drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Caulfied comes from a family of ice hockey players and started skating at the tender age of two, inspired by his older brother Brock. Following success with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP), Caufield played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Cole Caufield has had a strong performance in the 2023-24 NHL season. He has scored five goals and made nine assists, totaling 14 points in the regular season.

Earlier in the season, Caufield was on pace for a fantastic offensive output before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Despite playing 36 fewer games, he finished the season tied with Nick Suzuki for the goals lead with 26. His has immense potential and given the top-line minutes he will play, Caufield will have every opportunity to have an offensive explosion in the upcoming matches.