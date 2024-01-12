"Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki should be ashamed": Habs fans blast top forwards after Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 loss to bottom-placed San Jose Sharks

Montreal Canadiens fans expressed their disappointment and directed their criticism towards their top two forwards, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, following a 3-2 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

San Jose drove out Montreal at their home in Centre Bell Arena. The Sharks, having the league's worst losing streak, finally ended their 12-game losing streak. While it was a joyous night for Sharks fans, Habs fans were frustrated with their team's performance.

Some suggested that Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki should feel ashamed of their performances.

Habs fans expected more from the duo, especially considering the San Jose Sharks being the bottom-placed team in the league. Here's what fans tweeted:

One said:

"Caufield, suzuki both should be ashamed w how bad they played the last 48 hours"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Nick Suzuki (34 points) and Cole Caufield (27 points) are the leading scorers for the Habs this season.

Sharks roar back to victory, ending losing skid against Cole Caufield and Canadiens

Before entering the Centre Bell Arena on Thursday, the Sharks were riding a long losing streak.

In the first period, at the 5:19 mark, Luke Kunin put the visitors on board, converting a bounced puck off the boards into the back of the Habs' net for a slapshot goal.

At 17:25, Fabian Zetterlund made it 2-0 for the Sharks after converting a backhand pass from Tomas Hertl into a one-time from the bottom of the right face-off circle for a snapshot goal. Twenty seconds later, the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher cut the lead with Mike Matheson's assist.

Coming into the second period, the Sharks continued their dominance. At the 16:44 mark, Nkita Okhotiuk made it 3-1 for them after snapping a shot off Mikael Granlund and beating the Habs goalie. Notably, it marked the first goal for Okhotiuk in 29 games.

At the 16:26 mark of the third period, Mike Matheson's goal off Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki's assist pulled one back for the Canadiens.

Matheson had two points, while Caufield had a goal in the matchup. Sam Montembeault made 32 saves and ended the matchup with a .914 SV%. Kunin, Okhotiuk, and Zetterlund all scored for the Sharks, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.