Cole Caufield rubs his World Juniors medal in the faces of Habs teammates returning from Team Canada duty 

Montreal Canadiens talented forward Cole Caufield didn't shy away from flaunting his World Juniors gold medal in front of his Habs teammates returning from Team Canada duty. The jovial banter was captured in a tweet by NHL Insider Priyanta Emrith, where Caufield, with a touch of humor, teased his teammates.

The tweet quoted Caufield, saying:

"I'll do that - they said it's COVID year it doesn't count but I disagree with that. They can talk but they never won one laughs."

Cole Caufield's standout performance at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he contributed two goals and three assists, played a crucial role in the United States clinching the gold medal. This success served as a precursor to his entry into the NHL.

Cole Caufield's NHL journey with the Canadiens

Having signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens in March 2021, Cole Caufield immediately contributed to the team's performance. From a memorable NHL debut to contributing to the Stanley Cup playoffs, including a crucial go-ahead goal in a series-clinching win, Caufield quickly took ownership.

Caufield was briefly relegated to the AHL before returning to the Canadiens team during the 2021–22 season. Caufield's performance improved after the arrival of new coach Martin St. Louis, as he won the NHL Rookie of the Month award for March 2022.

The subsequent season proved promising for Caufield, with notable achievements such as a hat-trick in the final game and finishing with 23 goals, placing him among the top rookie goal scorers.

However, the 2022–23 season took an unexpected turn when Caufield, after playing 46 games and impressively scoring 26 goals, had to end his season prematurely due to a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

Undeterred by the setback, Caufield solidified his future with the Canadiens by signing a lucrative eight-year, $62.8 million contract in June 2023.

As the Canadiens embarked on a rebuilding phase in the 2022–23 season, Caufield's on-ice chemistry with teammates like Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach demonstrated the potential for a formidable trio. Caufield's milestone 100th career NHL game, marked by a game-winning goal, further underscored his impact.

So far this season, he has scored 27 points in 38 games, which includes 11 goals and 16 assists.