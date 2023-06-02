Cole Caufield in talks to sign 8-year deal with Canadiens, will not earn more than Nick Suzuki

Cole Caufield, the highly talented forward for the Montreal Canadiens, is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the team. The latest update from Tony Marinaro, the Host of The Sick Podcasts, suggests that Caufield's new deal with the Canadiens will likely span either seven or eight years.

Furthermore, it has been emphasized that Caufield's contract will not exceed the current cap hit of his teammate Nick Suzuki, which stands at $7.875 million.

Cole Caufield contract update: Yesterday, I reported that I'm hearing @colecaufield's new contract with @CanadiensMTL will NOT be more than Nick Suzuki's cap hit of $7,875M. Today: I was just informed talks progressing - all signs point towards a 7 or 8 year deal. #GoHabsGo

Caufield, who has showcased his immense skill and goal-scoring ability, has been an integral part of the Canadiens' lineup since making his debut. His electrifying performances, particularly during the team's memorable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, have made him a fan favorite in Montreal. As a result, the anticipation for his contract extension has been building among both fans and the hockey community.

The news of ongoing talks between Caufield and the Canadiens provides a sense of optimism for the team's future. A potential eight-year deal would signify a long-term commitment from both parties. By securing Caufield's services for a substantial period, the Canadiens would be solidifying their core and ensuring his continued development within the organization.

The team aims to maintain a reasonable salary structure in line with its other key players. Nick Suzuki, who is also the team's key contributor, serves as a benchmark for Caufield's potential earnings.

As negotiations progress, the focus will remain on securing a mutually beneficial agreement that satisfies both Caufield's long-term aspirations and the team's salary structure. In the coming days, further updates are expected regarding the progress of negotiations between Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis praised forward Cole Caufield

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis recently appeared on the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast, reflecting on his playing career and his current role as a coach. During the interview, St. Louis spoke highly of his experience coaching the Canadiens and specifically praised forward Cole Caufield.

St. Louis said:

“The thing with Cole is he’s so contagious, His enthusiasm is off the charts. He just comes to the rink with positive energy. I’m proud of what Cole has done since I’ve been there. I can’t say that it’s my doing.”

St. Louis commended Caufield's contagious enthusiasm, positive energy, and the progress he has made since St. Louis joined the coaching staff. While the coach remained humble, it is widely acknowledged that his influence has played a significant role in Caufield's improvement.

