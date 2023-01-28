Cole Caufield: Young Montreal Canadiens superstar speaks about his season-ending injury

On Friday morning, Montreal Canadiens superstar Cole Caufield addressed the media about his season-ending injury. Caufield, who has been out of action with a shoulder injury since January 19, elected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the nagging injury.

During the press conference, Caufield expressed his desire to continue playing this season and his optimism about the decision moving forward.

"If we were in a playoff spot, no doubt in my mind, I would still be playing. Really wasn't up to me to stop playing, but in the right circumstances, I feel like this is the best decision long term."

The 22-year-old from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, has been a revelation for the Montreal Canadiens this season. While the team has struggled mightily, Cole Caufield was in the middle of the best season of his career before opting for the season-ending surgery.

So far this season, Caufield has scored 26 goals and recorded 10 assists. Before his injury, his 26 goals easily led the team, with captain Nick Suzuki sitting in second place with 16.

It has been a year to forget for the Montreal Canadiens, who sit dead last in the Atlantic Division with a 20-25-4 record. The Canadiens' historic rivals, the Boston Bruins, are dominating the Atlantic with a record of 38-6-4.

The Canadiens' disappointing record is a far cry from the team that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2020-2021 season. The Canadiens fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, with the final loss coming at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa Bay.

Since making that surprising Stanley Cup run, the Canadiens have been in free fall in the standings. That lack of success, coupled with Caufield's injury, will make for a long remainder of the season for Montreal fans.

"It's more tough to leave your teammates" - Cole Caufield

During Friday's press conference, Caufield also expressed that the more difficult part of getting injured was leaving one's teammates:

"It's more tough to leave your teammates. Not being able to battle with them every night. I think the future down the road will be all good and it will work out, but for sure, it's tough to kind of end your season early."

After a successful career at the University of Wisconsin that saw him win the Hobey Baker Award for top NCAA hockey player, Caufield was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens as the 15th pick of the 2019 Draft.

In 123 games with the Canadiens, Caufield has recorded 53 goals, 31 assists, and 84 points.

