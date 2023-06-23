Colorado Avalanche 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

The Colorado Avalanche had an impressive regular season in the NHL 2022-23 season, finishing atop the Central Division and securing the Division title with 51 wins. However, their playoff journey was cut short in the first round as they were defeated by the Seattle Kraken in a seven-game series with a score of 3-4.

Despite the disappointment of an early playoff exit, the Avalanche are determined and focused on making a deep playoff run. Their sights are set on success, and fans are eager to see how they perform in the upcoming season.

For those interested in following the Colorado Avalanche's 2023 campaign, here's a comprehensive overview of their preseason games such as dates, times, TV schedules, opponents, and more.

The Colorado Avalanche is set to participate in six exhibition games, with three taking place at home and three on the road. The Avalanche will be facing the same three opponents they have played in the previous five preseasons: the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights, with each matchup occurring twice. It is worth noting that there was no preseason held in the 2020-21 season.

The Avalanche's preseason campaign kicks off with a game against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on September 24, with more details about the Altitude TV coverage to be announced at a later date. Fans can tune in to the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, or 950 AM to catch all the action.

Colorado Avalanche 2023 preseason complete schedule date and timings

Note - Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will become available when the 2023-24 schedule is announced.

Sun - Sept. 24 - MINNESOTA - 1 p.m. - Denver (Home: Ball Arena)

Mon - Sept. 25 - VEGAS - 7 p.m. - Denver (Home: Ball Arena)

Thu - Sept. 28 - at Minnesota - 6 p.m. - St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)

Sun - Oct. 1 - DALLAS - 5 p.m. - Denver (Home: Ball Arena)

Tue - Oct. 3 - at Dallas - 6 p.m. - Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Thu - Oct. 5 - at Vegas - 8 p.m. - Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

A look at Colorado Avalanche's Home arena

Ball Arena, previously named Pepsi Center, is a versatile indoor arena situated in Denver, Colorado. Positioned along Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver, it benefits from convenient access via two nearby exits from Interstate 25.

Opening its doors in 1999, Ball Arena serves as the home venue for multiple sports teams, including the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, and the Colorado Mammoth of the NLL.

Poll : 0 votes