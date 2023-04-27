Colorado Avalanche fans in disbelief after shock loss to Kraken in Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a huge upset after being defeated by the Seattle Kraken 3-2 at their home arena in Game 5 on Wednesday.
With the win on the night, Kraken now leads the series 3-2 and is just one win shy of making it to the second round. Playing in their first-ever playoffs, the Kraken has put the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of getting eliminated in the first round.
The reigning champions were without their star defenseman Cale Makar, who had to miss Game 5 following his suspension after hitting out at Kraken's forward Jared McCann in their previous outing. Without Makar, the AVS was a bit sloppy and lacked depth in their blue line.
AVS fans were not at all pleased with their team's performances on Wednesday. Having home advantage in Game 5, the Colorado Avalanche could not capitalize on that advantage. Fans were completely in disbelief after the loss and went on to share their thoughts on Twitter.
Here's how some AVS fans reacted to their 3-2 loss in Game 5:
Who would have thought that Kraken would come out on top in the series against the Avalanche? It's been a fairytale campaign for the team so far, however, as they say, the playoffs are unpredictable and Kraken is showing a perfect example of that.
Seattle Kraken puts Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination
Seattle Kraken looked sharper and more controlled early in the first period and had 15 shots on goal. The first period saw no goals from either side of the team.
Morgan Geekie opened the scoring sheet for the Kraken after putting the puck back into the net via a wrist shot at the 6:35 mark of the second period. Nathan MacKinnon brought the AVS right back into the game, tying the scoreline 1-1 at the 7:55 mark.
Just over two minutes later, Tye Kartye scored his debut goal with a one-time stunner to make it 2-1 for the Kraken before moving into the third period.
Yanni Gourde further extended Kraken's lead to 3-1 after putting the puck back into the net with a tip-in shot. With less than four minutes remaining in the game, Evan Rodrigues scored the second goal for the Colorado Avalanche, but they ultimately fell short, resulting in a 3-2 loss.
The reigning champions have Game 6 to bounce back in the series, which is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Climate Pledge Arena.