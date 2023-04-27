Colorado Avalanche fans in disbelief after shock loss to Kraken in Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a huge upset after being defeated by the Seattle Kraken 3-2 at their home arena in Game 5 on Wednesday.

With the win on the night, Kraken now leads the series 3-2 and is just one win shy of making it to the second round. Playing in their first-ever playoffs, the Kraken has put the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of getting eliminated in the first round.

The reigning champions were without their star defenseman Cale Makar, who had to miss Game 5 following his suspension after hitting out at Kraken's forward Jared McCann in their previous outing. Without Makar, the AVS was a bit sloppy and lacked depth in their blue line.

AVS fans were not at all pleased with their team's performances on Wednesday. Having home advantage in Game 5, the Colorado Avalanche could not capitalize on that advantage. Fans were completely in disbelief after the loss and went on to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Here's how some AVS fans reacted to their 3-2 loss in Game 5:

Grant Meech @GrantMeech What's the deal? I'm not a hockey guy, so I'm asking: is it our defense, Georgiev, coaching, #GoAvsGo as a collective, or is Seattle just a buzzsaw? What's the deal? I'm not a hockey guy, so I'm asking: is it our defense, Georgiev, coaching, #GoAvsGo as a collective, or is Seattle just a buzzsaw?

Joe Starmer @joe_starmer The Colorado Avalanche look completely exhausted. This season has been a lot post Cup and it appears to be catching up to them this series. Credit to the Seattle Kraken for taking advantage. The Colorado Avalanche look completely exhausted. This season has been a lot post Cup and it appears to be catching up to them this series. Credit to the Seattle Kraken for taking advantage.

Jaye Horbay @horbayj The guys who had career highs to get them here was great. MacK 100+ pts, Mikko 54 goals, great season by Georgie, like this team is spent, that's okay. #GoAvsGo The guys who had career highs to get them here was great. MacK 100+ pts, Mikko 54 goals, great season by Georgie, like this team is spent, that's okay. #GoAvsGo

Zach Borg @IceBorg Shame of it is the @Avalanche aren’t getting bad tending from Georgiev. The team in front of him his playing tired and brain dead. #Avs Shame of it is the @Avalanche aren’t getting bad tending from Georgiev. The team in front of him his playing tired and brain dead. #Avs

Robert Hammond @h42360695 Stick a fork in the Avalanche. They are done. Have no spark with an eye on the golf course. Stick a fork in the Avalanche. They are done. Have no spark with an eye on the golf course.

Alexis Smith @alexispappas18 . Def not the same team as last year. Landy, Makar, Nichuskin .. all out tonight.. not to mention all season for landy.. the injuries this season are more then apparent. Our depth is. Def not the sameteam as last year. #coloradoavalanche Landy, Makar, Nichuskin .. all out tonight.. not to mention all season for landy.. the injuries this season are more then apparent. Our depth is 💩. Def not the same 🔥 team as last year. #coloradoavalanche

jonrobb89 @jonrobb89 We were so spoiled last year and it's making me want to turn this game off right now and go to bed. I feel like I'm watching the Kraken play the Anaheim Ducks. #GoAvsGo We were so spoiled last year and it's making me want to turn this game off right now and go to bed. I feel like I'm watching the Kraken play the Anaheim Ducks. #GoAvsGo

Who would have thought that Kraken would come out on top in the series against the Avalanche? It's been a fairytale campaign for the team so far, however, as they say, the playoffs are unpredictable and Kraken is showing a perfect example of that.

Seattle Kraken puts Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination

Seattle Kraken looked sharper and more controlled early in the first period and had 15 shots on goal. The first period saw no goals from either side of the team.

Morgan Geekie opened the scoring sheet for the Kraken after putting the puck back into the net via a wrist shot at the 6:35 mark of the second period. Nathan MacKinnon brought the AVS right back into the game, tying the scoreline 1-1 at the 7:55 mark.

Just over two minutes later, Tye Kartye scored his debut goal with a one-time stunner to make it 2-1 for the Kraken before moving into the third period.

Yanni Gourde further extended Kraken's lead to 3-1 after putting the puck back into the net with a tip-in shot. With less than four minutes remaining in the game, Evan Rodrigues scored the second goal for the Colorado Avalanche, but they ultimately fell short, resulting in a 3-2 loss.

The reigning champions have Game 6 to bounce back in the series, which is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

