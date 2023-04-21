Colorado Avalanche fans had the last laugh on Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev after their team beat the Kraken 3-2 in Game 2 of the first round of the NHL playoffs on Thursday. Tanev's bold move of blowing a kiss to the Avalanche fans after scoring Kraken's second goal in the game may have seemed like a confident gesture at the time, but it ultimately backfired.

Following Colorado Avalanche's victory, fans took to social media to troll Tanev with a barrage of mocking messages and memes. Some fans shared photos of themselves blowing kisses back at Tanev, while others posted messages taunting the Kraken player for his failed attempt to rattle the Avalanche. Here are some fan reactions:

Denver Broncos @MileHighAvenu_E Bang!! Series tied! 1-1. Colorado Avalanche turned it up a notch in the 2nd and 3rd period after a horrible 1st period. Now we got a series. Avs in the Emerald City Saturday night.! Bang!! Series tied! 1-1. Colorado Avalanche turned it up a notch in the 2nd and 3rd period after a horrible 1st period. Now we got a series. Avs in the Emerald City Saturday night.!

Tatiana @Tatianaclinares THE COLORADO AVALANCHE THE COLORADO AVALANCHE https://t.co/GbDQgiKkET

Adam @SeattleFan86 @Avalanche @DriveToyota Just like Avs fans were saying last game. You guys got lucky. @Avalanche @DriveToyota Just like Avs fans were saying last game. You guys got lucky.

RetroColorado_ @retro_colorado @Avalanche @DriveToyota Man did this team show some fight after going down 2-0. Let’s play with that level of intensity for 6 periods in Seattle and see what happens @Avalanche @DriveToyota Man did this team show some fight after going down 2-0. Let’s play with that level of intensity for 6 periods in Seattle and see what happens

CityAvsGuy @achsdu17 @Avalanche @DriveToyota I hope the Avs learned a lesson tonight and yes we need to give more respect to Seattle. Maybe it's because we've swept the 1st round 2 years in a row? Avs need to bring it 60 min. Happy to get on the board. We have been a better road team. Let's see what we can do. @Avalanche @DriveToyota I hope the Avs learned a lesson tonight and yes we need to give more respect to Seattle. Maybe it's because we've swept the 1st round 2 years in a row? Avs need to bring it 60 min. Happy to get on the board. We have been a better road team. Let's see what we can do.

Despite the loss, the Kraken still has plenty of fight left in them, and it is clear that Tanev's bold gesture has only added fuel to the fire. It will be interesting to see how the Kraken respond on Saturday (April 22) in Game 3.

Colorado Avalanche Edge Out Seattle Kraken in Intense Playoff Battle

In a high-stakes game between the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche, both teams came out with fierce intensity. The Kraken jumped out to an early lead with goals from Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev, but the Avalanche quickly fought back with goals from Valeri Nichuskin and Arturri Lehkonen in the second period. The game remained tied until the final minutes of the second period when a scuffle between Cale Makar and Yanni Gourde led to a full-blown brawl involving Tanev and other players.

Despite the physicality of the game, both teams continued to battle hard and the game remained tied until the third period. However, it was the Avalanche who ultimately emerged victorious with a game-winning goal from Devon Toews. The win evened the series at one game apiece and brought the Colorado Avalanche fans into a frenzy.

The brawl between Makar and Tanev was just one example of the intensity of playoff hockey, where every play matters and emotions run high. While the referees attempted to control the situation, the brawl seemed to ignite both the teams and the crowd. In the end, it was the Colorado Avalanche who capitalized on the momentum and secured the win. The series now shifts to Seattle, where the Kraken will look to regain their momentum and take control of the series.

Poll : 0 votes