Colorado Avalanche forward addresses impending contract extension talks

As the NHL season approaches, one of the key storylines for the Colorado Avalanche is its star defenseman, Devon Toews, and the status of his impending contract extension. Toews, who is entering the final season of his current four-year, $16 million contract, has made it clear that he prefers to remain with the Colorado Avalanche for the long term.

"My intent is to stay here the rest of my career," Toews said.

Toews recently expressed hope that an extension could be finalized "before the season," but left open the possibility of negotiations continuing into the season if needed.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, on his "32 Thoughts" podcast, has indicated that there is a mutual desire to reach an agreement between Toews and the Avalanche. However, Toews may need to accept a hometown discount to stay in Colorado. Friedman notes that Toews understands he could potentially earn more on the open market than what the Avalanche are offering.

The challenge now lies in finding the "sweet spot" - a balance between a discount that keeps Toews in Colorado and a fair value for his exceptional skills. While fans believe that a deal can be made, the real question is, what is Colorado's limit?

As the season draws nearer, all eyes will be on Toews and the Avalanche to see who makes the next move in this contract extension saga.

Colorado Avalanche unveils potent lineup for the 2023-24 NHL season

The Colorado Avalanche is gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a lineup that's a potent mix of star power, depth and emerging talent. Its projected starting lines tell an exciting story.

At the forefront is the powerhouse top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon's speed, Rantanen's scoring prowess and Drouin's playmaking abilities create a nightmare for defenses.

The second line, with Artturi Lehkonen, Ryan Johansen and Valeri Nichushkin, balances finesse and physicality, offering vision, two-way play, and net-front presence.

The third line boasts speed and scoring ability with Miles Wood, Ross Colton and Tomas Tatar while the fourth line combines experience and youth with Andrew Cogliano, Ben Meyers and Logan O'Connor.

On defense, the elite top pairing features Devon Toews and Cale Makar while the second pairing showcases emerging talent in Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. Jack Johnson and Josh Manson provide stability on the third pairing.

Alex Georgiev takes the crease as the starting goaltender, with Justus Annunen as the backup. This well-rounded lineup positions the Colorado Avalanche for a deep playoff run and a dominant presence in the NHL. Fans eagerly anticipate their performance as the season unfolds.