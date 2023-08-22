Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin discloses reason behind bizarre 3,143,413 rubles donation to Traktor Academy

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin recently made headlines for a charitable act that caught the attention of both hockey enthusiasts and philanthropists.

In an exclusive interview with "RB Sport," Nichushkin shed light on the motivation behind his intriguing and precise donation of 3,143,413 rubles to his alma mater, the Traktor Academy, located in his hometown of Chelyabinsk.

As a graduate of Chelyabinsk's hockey scene, the Colorado Avalanche star's connection to Traktor Academy is deeply rooted. The academy serves as a training center for aspiring young hockey players, providing them with a platform to nurture their skills and develop their potential.

Nichushkin expressed his admiration for the facility, praising its management, including General Director Ivan Savin, for their efforts in creating an environment conducive to growth and learning.

"Yes, I'm impressed," said Nichuskin. "I communicate well with the club's management, including the general director Ivan Savin. Last year I could not get to the opening of the Academy, as I left earlier. But now the first thing I jumped in here."

When questioned about his decision to donate, the Colorado Avalanche star shared that the idea had been brewing for some time. The inspiration for the donation emerged last year when he secured a remarkable victory: winning the Stanley Cup.

Valeri Nichushkin added:

"This idea was there last year, when I won the Stanley Cup. But I had a broken leg and didn't have much time. It was very difficult to organize it, sometimes good deeds are not so easy to do. Thank God that this year there was such an opportunity.

"Now is the time that clubs are becoming more expensive, and the school will be able to give them to the children."

Nichushkin motivation stemmed from a desire to support the development of young talents and provide them with the resources they need to excel. With the financial landscape of sports clubs evolving, Nichushkin recognized the importance of investing in the growth of the next generation of hockey players.

Colorado Avalanche star's magic numbers

The sum of 3,143,413 rubles was not chosen at random. It carries a deeper significance for the Colorado Avalanche star. He revealed that the numbers 1, 3, and 4 hold personal meaning for him as his "magic numbers."

Valeri Nichushkin said,

"Yes. 1, 3 and 4 are my magic numbers. We decided to do so. I also played a stick at the master class and the guy with the number 13 won. So it's hard not to believe it."

The selection was both intentional and serendipitous, tied to his personal beliefs and experiences.