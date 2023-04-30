Colorado Avalanche injury report feat. Andrew Cogliano, Valeri Nichushkin, and more

Mikko Rantanen's seventh playoff goal and Artturi Lehkonen's two goals, including an empty-netter, led the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. The win forced a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series, which will take place on Sunday in Denver.

The Avalanche bounced back after Seattle took an early lead and dominated the final two periods. This will be the first Game 7 in franchise history for the Seattle Kraken, and the first for the Avalanche since they lost in the second round of the 2020 playoffs to Dallas.

Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano fractures neck, out indefinitely

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano sustained a fractured neck in the second period of Friday's Game 6. He was crushed into the boards awkwardly by Jordan Eberle late in the second period but was able to return for the third. Further medical evaluations revealed the fracture, and it's very possible he could miss the rest of the playoffs at a minimum. The loss of Cogliano is a significant blow to the Avalanche's lineup.

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin's absence

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been absent from the lineup for three consecutive games due to personal reasons. He was not available for Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken, and there is no clarity on when he will be able to return to action.

The 26-year-old winger has been an essential player for the Avalanche this season, contributing with 17 goals and 30 assists in 53 games. During the playoffs, Nichushkin has tallied one goal, six shots on net and three hits in just two games. In his absence, Matt Nieto has been playing on the second line for the Avalanche. His presence on the ice will be crucial for the Avalanche in their quest to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm's injury

Avalanche forward Darren Helm has been unable to play due to an undisclosed injury. He has only played in one game this season and is expected to serve on the fourth line when healthy. The 36-year-old left-winger joined the Avalanche last season after spending his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings. It is unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson's injury

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was forced to leave Game 5 of the team's playoff series against the Seattle Kraken due to an aggravation of his previous lower-body injury. The 31-year-old had missed the last 23 games of the regular season due to the same injury.

Manson had two hits and a blocked shot in 8:27 ice time in Game 5. It remains uncertain if he will be available for Game 7, and his absence is a blow to the Avalanche's defense.

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog out for 2023 Playoffs

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will not be an option for the 2023 playoffs due to a knee injury. He hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 campaign because of the injury, leaving a big hole in the Avalanche's lineup. Landeskog's absence will continue to be felt in the playoffs, especially after recording 11 goals and 22 points in 20 contests during the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run. The 30-year-old is signed to an eight-year, $56 million contract that runs through 2028-29.

