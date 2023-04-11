Colorado Avalanche injury report feat. Cale Makar, Darren Helm, and more

The Colorado Avalanche are placed second in the Western Conference and are placed comfortably at the top of the Central Division. Yet, they face some major injuries before the postseason begins.

Cale Makar will be out indefinitely due to lower body issues

NHL.com reported that Cale Makar (lower body) will be out indefinitely. Makar has been monitored day-to-day by the Colorado Avalanche. He has missed the past four games. He traveled to LA with the Colorado Avalanche but did not play against the Kings on Saturday.

Makar didn't play any games against the Sharks or the Ducks either. There has been no further update posted about when he will be back.

He has 17 goals and 66 points in only 60 games, including five tallies and 25 assists on the power play.

Center Darren Helm is out due to lower body issues

According to NHL.com, Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (lower body) is out indefinitely. Due to an injury, Helm has missed the past two games. He has played in just 11 games this season and has missed the majority of them due to many ailments.

In his last game, he had one shot on goal, one hit, one blocked shot, and four penalty minutes over 7:42 of ice time during their win over Dallas.

Josh Manson is expected to be available for the playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche

Josh Manson has missed time since the first week of March. He last played against the New Jersey Devils. In the game against the Devils, Manson (undisclosed) "tweaked something," according to Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette. The latest update stated that he was available for the playoffs.

Head coach Jared Bednar did not provide an update on Manson's status after the defender left the game in the third period. Manson had an assist and a plus-two rating in the game.

According to Kyle Fredrickson of The Colorado Gazette, Manson (lower body) should be eligible for the postseason.

He has only made 27 Avalanche appearances this season. He had 10 points, 41 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots, 64 hits, and 42 PIM in the 2022-23 season.

Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entirety of the regular season

Gabriel Landeskog was great last season but has no presence as of now for the Colorado Avalanche. According to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com, Landeskog (knee) might miss the entire regular season.

Landeskog began skating again in February, but has yet to pick a return date. It wouldn't be surprising if the Avalanche kept him out until postseason play began. The 30-year-old Swedish forward recorded 30 goals, 59 points, and 150 shots on goal in 51 games last season but is yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery in October.

