Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Injury Report - Game 6 | NHL Playoffs 2023

In Game 5 on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche suffered a significant loss after losing 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken at their home arena. The Kraken's triumph gives them a 3-2 series lead, leaving them just one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

In their first-ever postseason appearance, the Kraken have placed the Colorado Avalanche in danger of being eliminated in the opening round. One possible reason for Colorado's loss could be some key players being placed on Injured Reserve.

Before the start of Game 6 tonight, let's have a look at Colorado's injured players.

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin's absence

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was not available for Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night due to personal reasons, as reported by Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Nichushkin has been out of the lineup for three consecutive games, and there is no clarity on when he will be able to return to action.

The 26-year-old winger has been an important player for the Avalanche this season, contributing with 17 goals and 30 assists in 53 games. During the playoffs, Nichushkin has tallied one goal, six shots on net, and three hits in just two games.

In his absence, Matt Nieto has been playing on the second line for the Avalanche. It is uncertain how long Nichushkin will be out, and the Avalanche will be hoping for a quick recovery for the Russian forward. His presence on the ice will be crucial for the Avalanche in their quest to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm's injury

The Colorado Avalanche faced off against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, but they were without forward Darren Helm once again. According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Helm was unable to play due to an undisclosed injury.

Helm has only played in one game (on April 1) and has now missed the last three games for the Avalanche. It is unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup, but when he is healthy, he is expected to serve on the fourth line.

The 36-year-old left-winger joined the Avalanche the previous season after spending his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings. He has played only 11 games during the regular season, but he has performed well in the playoffs previously.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson's injury

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was forced to leave Game 5 of the team's playoff series against the Seattle Kraken due to an aggravation of his previous lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old defenseman had missed the last 23 games of the regular season due to the same injury. Manson had two hits and a blocked shot in 8:27 of ice time on Wednesday. It remains uncertain if he will be available for Game 6 today (April 28).

Manson's absence is a blow to the Avalanche's defense, but they will have Cale Makar back in the lineup after he served a one-game suspension. Makar's return should help soften the blow of Manson's absence, but the Avalanche will still need to find a way to fill the void left by the veteran defenseman.

Additionally, Gabriel Landeskog (knee injury) won't be an option for the 2023 playoffs.

