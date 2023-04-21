Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and Kraken's Brandon Tanev get into scuffle as tensions boil over in Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken faced off in an intense battle on the ice that resulted in a brawl involving Cale Makar and Brandon Tanev. The game was tied at 2-2 with just two minutes left in the second period when the altercation occurred, and it had a major impact on the game.

Brandon Tanev and Cale Makar get into brawl in high strung game between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken

The Kraken got off to a quick start, scoring two early goals from Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev. However, the Colorado Avalanche bounced back in the second period, with Valeri Nichuskin and Arturri Lehkonen scoring two goals just 48 seconds apart to even the score. The game remained tied until the two-minute mark of the second period when a Kraken scoring chance by Brandon Tanev was denied by Georgiev, leading to the brawl.

Curtis Crabtree @Curtis_Crabtree Brandon Tanev jumps in on Cale Makar after Makar yanks Yanni Gourde from behind after the whistle.



Tanev and Makar each head off on matching roughing penalties. Brandon Tanev jumps in on Cale Makar after Makar yanks Yanni Gourde from behind after the whistle.Tanev and Makar each head off on matching roughing penalties.

Makar went after Yanni Gourde, who was standing over the net, and Tanev quickly came to his teammate's defense. The referees attempted to pull the two players apart, but the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl. The result was a two-minute minor for each player, leading to a 4 on 4 for the final two minutes of the second period.

The fight seemed to ignite both teams, who over the final two minutes of the period electrified the crowd with multiple scoring chances. Both Alex Georgiev and Phillipp Grubauer made incredible saves to keep their teams tied on the board.

The brawl between Makar and Tanev was just another example of how intense playoff hockey can be. Players are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and emotions can run high. The referees did their best to control the situation, but it was clear that both teams were fired up and ready to do battle.

The brawl between Makar and Tanev was a dramatic moment in an intense game between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. While it resulted in two-minute minors for each player, it had a major impact on the game and seemed to ignite both teams. Not only that, but it also brought the Colorado Avalanche to a frenzy, a state in which the Colorado Avalanche fans had not been in for the first four periods of the series. It will be interesting to see which team can capatalize on the momentum from the last few minutes of the second period, and if the Avalanche can feed off of the crowd to take the series to a game apiece.

Poll : 0 votes