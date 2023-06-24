Colorado Avalanche Trade: Avs receive Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen

In a surprising move, the Nashville Predators have traded forward Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk. The announcement was made by the Predators' incoming General Manager, Barry Trotz, who expressed gratitude to Johansen for his contributions to the team and the community during his tenure.

Johansen, who had been with the Predators for over seven years, played a significant role in the franchise's accomplishments since joining in January 2016. He was instrumental in leading the team to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, as well as securing the 2018 Presidents' Trophy. Johansen's on-ice performances helped the Predators capture back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019, along with multiple postseason appearances.

Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche



#GoAvsGo TRADE: We have acquired forward Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk. TRADE: We have acquired forward Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk.#GoAvsGo https://t.co/0X9XSCbMzv

Aside from his on-ice contributions, Johansen was actively involved in the Nashville community. He dedicated a substantial amount of time to the Predators Foundation. His work with youth hockey in the area helped grow the sport in Middle Tennessee and solidified his place as a respected figure both on and off the ice.

With the trade, the Predators will retain 50 percent of Johansen's contract, which has two years remaining with an annual average value of $8 million. By doing so, Nashville aims to manage their salary cap effectively while still making room for new additions to the roster. The move signifies the team's desire to explore different options and potentially reshape their lineup heading into the upcoming season.

In return for Johansen, the Predators have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk from the Colorado Avalanche. Galchenyuk, currently 29 years old, will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. This trade offers an opportunity for Galchenyuk to make a fresh start in Nashville and potentially secure a long-term contract with the Predators.

Colorado Avalanche's Preseason Schedule for 2023

In the NHL 2022-23 season, the Colorado Avalanche had a remarkable performance in the regular season, finishing first in the Central Division and securing the division title with an impressive record of 51 wins. Unfortunately, their playoff journey ended prematurely as they were defeated by the Seattle Kraken in a seven-game series, losing 3-4.

Despite the disappointment of the early playoff exit, the Avalanche remain determined and focused on achieving a deep playoff run in the upcoming season. Fans are eagerly anticipating their performance.

For those interested in following the Colorado Avalanche's 2023 preseason games, here is a comprehensive summary including dates, times, TV schedules, opponents, and more.

The Colorado Avalanche will participate in six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road. They will face familiar opponents, including the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights, with each matchup occurring twice. It is important to note that there was no preseason in the 2020-21 season.

The Avalanche's preseason starts with a game against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on September 24. Further details regarding TV coverage on Altitude TV will be announced at a later time. Fans can tune in to the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, or 950 AM to catch all the thrilling action.

Poll : 0 votes