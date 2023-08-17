Colorado Avalanche training schedule 2023: Complete schedule, location & more

The Colorado Avalanche is gearing up for the 2023 season with a rigorous training regimen. Avalanche fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the training schedule of the team as they recently unveiled the anticipated details on the preparation of their strong roster.

The Colorado Avalanche will be participating in the rookie tournament in Las Vegas, which will allow its young players to display their abilities and help the team succeed in the future.

All training sessions will be open to the public and hosted at the prestigious South Suburban Family Sports Centre in Centennial, Colorado. On a first-come, first-served basis, this exceptional chance enables Avalanche supporters to go and see the team's preparations for the forthcoming season.

While the team gets ready for a successful upcoming season of 2023-24, let’s take a glance at the Colorado Avalanche’s complete schedule.

Here is the complete schedule of the Colorado Avalanche’s training camp:

Thursday, Sept. 14

Rookies practice - 10:30 a.m.

Family Sports - Centennial, Colorado

Friday, Sept. 15

Rookies vs. Arizona Coyotes - 3:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. MDT)

City National Arena (GHOST Energy Rink) - Las Vegas

Saturday, Sept. 16

Rookies practice - 9 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. MDT)

City National Arena (Summerlin Hospital Rink) - Las Vegas

Sunday, Sept. 17

Rookies vs. Anaheim Ducks - 1 p.m. PDT (2 p.m. MDT)

City National Arena (Summerlin Hospital Rink) - Las Vegas

Monday, Sept. 18

Rookies vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 3 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. MDT)

City National Arena (Summerlin Hospital Rink) - Las Vegas

Thursday, Sept. 21

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 1 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: 10:35 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 2 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 1 on ice: 10:35 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 1 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Preseason Game #1 - vs. Minnesota Wild

1 p.m.

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Is Colorado Avalanche in salary cap hell for the 2023-24 season?

The Colorado Avalanche finds themselves at the top of the list of teams with salary cap hell for the 2023-24 season. A $4.975 million salary cap overage has put the team in a difficult situation managing the allotted salaries of the star athletes. Due to Nathan MacKinnon's deal, the organization had to allocate money in addition to giving raises to players like Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, which put them in a tight spot.

However, certain players are scheduled to go on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), which will give the Avalanche a little buffer of slightly more than $2 million in cap space.