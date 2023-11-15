Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 15th, 2023

The Anaheim Ducks, riding a five-game winning streak on the road, will face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, this Wednesday, Nov. 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

The Ducks hold a 9-6 record and have been on an impressive run with seven wins in their last 10 games, placing them near the top of the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche, with a 9-5 record, sit comfortably in second place in the Central Division. With both teams eyeing improvement in the Western Conference, the upcoming match is poised to deliver an intense showdown.

Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET Venue : Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Broadcast : ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio, WGR 550 Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio

Anaheim Ducks boast an impressive offensive prowess

The Anaheim Ducks are enjoying a stellar season, showcasing an impressive offensive performance with a scoring average of 3.14 goals per game.

Leading the charge are Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, and Ryan Strome, tallying a combined 20 goals and 24 assists to spearhead the top two lines.

Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, and Adam Henrique have contributed 13 goals and 12 assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Cam Fowler and Pavel Mintyukov have chipped in with two goals and 16 assists to bolster the team's offensive prowess.

Despite the offensive surge, defensive struggles persist, allowing an average of 2.93 goals per game.

Defensive standouts Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov have amassed 1.7 defensive point shares and 52 blocked shots.

Cam Flower, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Urho Vaakanainen add depth to the defensive unit with a combined 1.7 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal has emerged as a key player with a .910 save percentage and a 3.15 GAA, making 234 saves with 1.7 goals saved above average.

The Ducks are grappling with injuries, including Chase De Leo (Knee - Out), Brock McGinn (Lower Body - Out), Jamie Drysdale (Lower Body - Out), Brock McGinn (Lower Body - Out), Jamie Drysdale (Lower Body - Out), Trevor Zegras (Lower Body - Out), and Isac Lundestrom (Achilles - Out).

The Colorado Avalanche showcase excellence with a potent offensive strategy

The Colorado Avalanche are experiencing a remarkable season, with their offense excelling and averaging 3.36 goals per game, including a recrnt five-goal performance.

Leading the top line, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have combined for 16 goals and 23 assists.

The offensive prowess extends beyond, as Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Ryan Johansen have collaborated for 11 goals and 12 assists.

Defensive contributors Cale Makar, and Devon Toews have added five goals and 20 assists from the point, elevating the team's offensive output.

Despite offensive success, defensive challenges persit, with the team allowing an average of 3.14 goals per game.

Cale Makar and Devon Toews have contributed 2.5 defensive unit has struggled, granting opponents easy opportunities on the net.

Goaltender Alexander Geogiev has faced challenges, posting a .890 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA on 328 shots with -4.2 goals saved above average.

The Colorado Avalanche are contending with injuries, including Chris Wagner (Achilles - Out), Jean-Luc Foudy (Lower Body - Out), Pavel Francouz (Groin - Out for Season), Andrew Cogliano (Undisclosed - Questionable), Artturi Lehkonen (Undisclosed - Out), and Gabriel Landeskog (Knee - Out).