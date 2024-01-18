Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 18th 2024

The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on Thursday night. The Avalanche have won four of their last five games, while the Bruins have won two out of five.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, and ALT

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche have a 29-13-3 record this season after winning their last game 7-4 against the Ottawa Senators. They are scoring 3.73 goals per game and conceding 3.11. Their power play success rate is 25.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.6%.

The Colorado are considered the underdogs against the Bruins, with moneyline odds of +119.

Colorado Avalanche: Key players and injury status

Nathan MacKinnon has been productive for Colorado, contributing 72 points with 23 goals and 49 assists in 45 games. On the other hand, Mikko Rantanen has netted 24 goals and assisted in 34.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 24-10-2 record with a save percentage of .896 and a goals-against average of 2.9 per game. Artturi Lehkonen (neck), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Pavel Francouz (groin), Valeri Nichushkin (illness) and Bowen Byram (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Bruins have a 26-8-9 record after defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-0 in their last game. On average, Boston scores 3.30 goals per game and allows an average of 2.63 goals. Its power play success rate is 27.1%, while its penalty kill efficiency is 84.4%.

The Bruins are considered the favorites with moneyline odds of -141.

Boston Bruins: Key players and injury status

David Pastrnak has been a key player for Boston this season scoring 26 goals and providing 35 assists resulting in 61 points. Another key contributor is Brad Marchand, who has contributed with 19 goals and 22 assists totaling 41.

Jeremy Swayman has a 13-3-7 record and made 637 saves while conceding 54 goals. Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Brandon Carlo (upper body), Milan Lucic (personal) and Matthew Poitras (shoulder) are unavailable for today's game.