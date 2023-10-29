Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 28th Oct. 2023

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres are set to ignite the ice with an exciting NHL showdown at the KeyBank Center.
Hockey fans from both sides are gearing up for this clash of titans, and the anticipation is running high. The puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Colorado Avalanche game preview
The Colorado Avalanche, currently ranked ninth in the NHL for goal-scoring, has scored 27 goals this season, averaging an impressive 3.9 Goals per Game. On the defensive side, they've allowed just 16 goals, averaging 2.3 Goals per Game, which positions them fifth in the league for the fewest goals against.
With a goal differential of +11, they are the third-best team in the league. They've also notched six power-play goals out of 26 opportunities, boasting a power-play conversion rate of 23.08%, ranking ninth in the league. Additionally, they've recorded three shorthanded goals.
Regarding penalty kill efficiency, the Avalanche ranks fourth in the league with a 93.1% success rate. However, in terms of faceoff win percentage, they are currently at the 30th spot in the league, with a rate of 44.8%.
The Colorado Avalanche has a 10.5% shooting percentage, placing them 12th in the league. They've managed one shutout this season and are averaging 12.3 hits and blocked shots per game.
Buffalo Sabres game preview
The Sabres have netted 23 goals this season, averaging 2.9 Goals per Game, ranking 14th in the NHL. On the defensive end, they've conceded 27 goals, resulting in an average of 3.4 Goals per Game, placing them 26th in the league.
With a goal differential of -4, they stand at 24th in the league. They've converted three power-play goals out of 25 chances, which ranks 21st in the NHL. They've also registered one shorthanded goal.
In penalty kill efficiency, the Sabres perform well, boasting the eighth-best percentage at 87.1%. Their faceoff win percentage is 29th in the NHL, at 45.4%. Their shooting percentage ranks 18th at 9.5%. Unfortunately, the Sabres have yet to secure a shutout victory this season.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Buffalo Sabres projected lines
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Odds and predictions
In the upcoming matchup between the Avalanche and the Sabres, the moneyline odds favor the Avalanche at -155, with the Sabres at +125. The over/under is set at 6.5.
The Avalanche seek to bounce back after a 4-0 loss to the Penguins, while the Sabres aim to recover from a 5-4 defeat to the Devils. With the odds and recent performance in their favor, the Avalanche is expected to secure the victory.