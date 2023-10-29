Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 28th Oct. 2023

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres are set to ignite the ice with an exciting NHL showdown at the KeyBank Center.

Hockey fans from both sides are gearing up for this clash of titans, and the anticipation is running high. The puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Colorado Avalanche, currently ranked ninth in the NHL for goal-scoring, has scored 27 goals this season, averaging an impressive 3.9 Goals per Game. On the defensive side, they've allowed just 16 goals, averaging 2.3 Goals per Game, which positions them fifth in the league for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +11, they are the third-best team in the league. They've also notched six power-play goals out of 26 opportunities, boasting a power-play conversion rate of 23.08%, ranking ninth in the league. Additionally, they've recorded three shorthanded goals.

Regarding penalty kill efficiency, the Avalanche ranks fourth in the league with a 93.1% success rate. However, in terms of faceoff win percentage, they are currently at the 30th spot in the league, with a rate of 44.8%.

The Colorado Avalanche has a 10.5% shooting percentage, placing them 12th in the league. They've managed one shutout this season and are averaging 12.3 hits and blocked shots per game.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Sabres have netted 23 goals this season, averaging 2.9 Goals per Game, ranking 14th in the NHL. On the defensive end, they've conceded 27 goals, resulting in an average of 3.4 Goals per Game, placing them 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -4, they stand at 24th in the league. They've converted three power-play goals out of 25 chances, which ranks 21st in the NHL. They've also registered one shorthanded goal.

In penalty kill efficiency, the Sabres perform well, boasting the eighth-best percentage at 87.1%. Their faceoff win percentage is 29th in the NHL, at 45.4%. Their shooting percentage ranks 18th at 9.5%. Unfortunately, the Sabres have yet to secure a shutout victory this season.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Forwards

ARTTURI LEHKONEN NATHAN MACKINNON VALERI NICHUSHKIN TOMAS TATAR RYAN JOHANSEN MIKKO RANTANEN MILES WOOD ROSS COLTON JONATHAN DROUIN ANDREW COGLIANO FREDRIK OLOFSSON LOGAN O'CONNOR

Defensemen

DEVON TOEWS CALE MAKAR BOWEN BYRAM SAMUEL GIRARD JACK JOHNSON JOSH MANSON

Goalies

ALEXANDAR GEORGIEV IVAN PROSVETOV

Buffalo Sabres projected lines

Forwards

JORDAN GREENWAY TAGE THOMPSON ZACH BENSON JEFF SKINNER CASEY MITTELSTADT JOHN JASON PETERKA VICTOR OLOFSSON DYLAN COZENS ALEX TUCH ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS PEYTON KREBS KYLE OKPOSO

Defensemen

RASMUS DAHLIN MATTIAS SAMUELSSON OWEN POWER HENRI JOKIHARJU ERIK JOHNSON JACOB BRYSON

Goalies

DEVIN COOLEY UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Odds and predictions

In the upcoming matchup between the Avalanche and the Sabres, the moneyline odds favor the Avalanche at -155, with the Sabres at +125. The over/under is set at 6.5.

The Avalanche seek to bounce back after a 4-0 loss to the Penguins, while the Sabres aim to recover from a 5-4 defeat to the Devils. With the odds and recent performance in their favor, the Avalanche is expected to secure the victory.