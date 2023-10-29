Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 29th Oct 2023

The Colorado Avalanche (6-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (3-5) will face off at the KeyBank Center, Buffalo, on Sunday, October 29th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2, and both teams are entering the game on the heels of recent losses.

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Sabres are coming off a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct 29, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG-B and ALT2

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WGR Sports Radio 550

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Colorado Avalanche, currently positioned as the NHL's ninth-highest goal-scoring team, has netted a total of 27 goals this season, averaging an impressive 3.9 goals per game.

On the defensive front, they've allowed a mere 16 goals, which averages out to just 2.3 goals per game, placing them fifth in the league for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential of +11 positions them as the third-best team in the league, and they have recorded six power-play goals this season, ranking them in the NHL out of 26 power-play opportunities. Their power play conversion rate of 23.08% is the ninth-best in the league. They have also scored three shorthanded goals.

On the penalty kill, the Avalanche's percentage is the fourth-best in the league at 93.1%. In terms of faceoff win percentage, they're currently 30th in the league, with a rate of 44.8%.

Colorado Avalanche have a 10.5% shooting percentage, which ranks 12th in the league. This season, they've managed to shut out their opponents once and maintain averages of 12.3 hits and blocked shots per game.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injury status

Colorado's Mikko Rantanen has emerged as a key offensive player this season, accumulating 12 points. Cale Makar, with three goals and six assists, has been a standout performer in the first seven games for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon, with seven points and three assists, further strenghten the team's attack.

In goaltending, Ivan Prosvetov holds a record of 0-0-0 after a single game, managing to keep a clean sheet by denying any goals and making five saves.

On the injury front, the Avalanche's Chris Wager is out with an Achilles injury, Pavel Francouz is sidelined with a groin issue, Gabriel Landeskog is recovering from a knee injury, and Jean-Luc Foudy is dealing with a lower-body concern.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Sabres, with 23 goals, are averaging 2.9 per game, ranking 14th in the NHL this season. On the defensive side, they've allowed 27 total goals, resulting in a 3.4 goals per game average, which ranks 26th in the league.

Their goal differential of -4 positions them 24th in the league, and they have scored three power-play goals in 25 chances, placing them 21st in the NHL. They also managed to score one shorthanded goal.

On the penalty kill, the Sabres shine with the eight-best percentage at 87.1%. Their faceoff win percentage is the NHL's 29th ranked, at 45.4%. As a team, they hold an 18th-ranked shooting percentage of 9.5%. Thus far in the season, the Sabres have not been able to secure a shutout victory.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injury status

Rasmus Dahlin serves as a crucial offensive asset for Buffalo, tallying eight points. His performance includes one goal and seven assists in eight games. Jeff Skinner stands out as one of Buffalo's primary contributors, accumulating a total of seven points at a rate of 0.9% points per game, comprising five goals and two assists over eight games.

Dylan Cozens has also made a significant impact with three goals and four assists this season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds a season record of 1-1-0, conceding seven goals with an average of 4.8 goals against and making 52 saves, resulting in a .881 save percentage, which ranks 54th in the NHL.

On the injury front, Jack Quinn is out with an Achilles injury, while Devon Levi and Eric Comrie are questionable with lower-body issues.