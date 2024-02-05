Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 05, 2024 15:00 GMT
New York Rangers v Colorado Avalanche
Two of the NHL's standout teams clash as the New York Rangers welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The live action shall air on ESPN +, ALT and MSG.

Forwards Artemi Panarin (30 goals, 36 assists) and Nathan MacKinnon (31 goals, 53 assists) spearhead the Rangers and Avalanche, respectively, and have led the teams to the top position in their divisions.

The Avalanche come into the game with some impressive stats. Their 32-14-3 record tops the Central Division and won three straight before the break.

Opposite to this, the Rangers are leaders in Metropolitan division, bragging a 30–16–3 record but with only four wins in past 10 NHL games.

This is going to be tough battle for both because they will give their best to win.

Colorado Avalanche's projected lineup

Forwards

  • Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
  • Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor
  • Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise
  • Andrew Cogliano - Fredrik Olofsson- Joel Kiviranta

Defenceman

  • Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  • Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
  • Bowen Byram - Jack Johnson

Goalie

  • Alexandar Georgiev
  • Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche.

  • Games Played: 41
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Scored: 116
  • Goals Per Game: 2.91
  • Shots Against: 1133
  • Saves: 1017
  • Save Percentage: .898
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 24 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler
  • Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Tyler Pitlick

Defenceman

  • Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider
  • Zac Jones - Erik Gustafsson

Goalie

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.

  • Games Played: 32
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Scored: 90
  • Goals Per Game: 2.86
  • Shots against: 889
  • Savedt: 799
  • Save Percentage: .899
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 58 seconds

