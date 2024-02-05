Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th February, 2024

Two of the NHL's standout teams clash as the New York Rangers welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The live action shall air on ESPN +, ALT and MSG.

Forwards Artemi Panarin (30 goals, 36 assists) and Nathan MacKinnon (31 goals, 53 assists) spearhead the Rangers and Avalanche, respectively, and have led the teams to the top position in their divisions.

The Avalanche come into the game with some impressive stats. Their 32-14-3 record tops the Central Division and won three straight before the break.

Opposite to this, the Rangers are leaders in Metropolitan division, bragging a 30–16–3 record but with only four wins in past 10 NHL games.

This is going to be tough battle for both because they will give their best to win.

Colorado Avalanche's projected lineup

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor

Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano - Fredrik Olofsson- Joel Kiviranta

Defenceman

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Bowen Byram - Jack Johnson

Goalie

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Colorado Avalanche - Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche.

Games Played: 41

Wins: 27

Losses: 11

Draws: 2

Goals Scored: 116

Goals Per Game: 2.91

Shots Against: 1133

Saves: 1017

Save Percentage: .898

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 24 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineup

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Tyler Pitlick

Defenceman

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider

Zac Jones - Erik Gustafsson

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.

Games Played: 32

Wins: 19

Losses: 12

Draws: 1

Goals Scored: 90

Goals Per Game: 2.86

Shots against: 889

Savedt: 799

Save Percentage: .899

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 58 seconds