Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 17th Oct 2023

The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Hockey fans can tune in for this thrilling matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Colorado Avalanche Preview

The Colorado Avalanche is coming off a successful 2-1 shootout victory on the road against the San Jose Sharks.

Their performance last Wednesday, outshooting the Kings 37-36, deserved a win. Mikko Rantanen was a standout, contributing with two goals and assists, while Nathan MacKinnon added one goal and two assists.

Three days later, the Avalanche faced the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, where they dominated the shot count 52-21.

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to be the goaltender for the Avalanche in the upcoming game. The 27-year-old netminder showed his mettle by allowing only two goals on 36 shots in the comfortable victory over the Kings and turned aside 20 of 21 shots in the narrow win against the Sharks.

Seattle Kraken Preview

The Seattle Kraken have had a challenging start to their season, with a record of 0-2-1. Their difficulties began with a 4-1 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights on opening night, followed by a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Their most recent game concluded their three-game road trip with a tough 2-1 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues, despite outshooting the Blues 31-25.

Jaden Schwartz scored his first goal of the season, and the Kraken had a successful penalty kill. Joey Daccord, guarding the crease, allowed just one goal on 25 shots in the closely contested game.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Forwards

JONATHAN DROUIN NATHAN MACKINNON MIKKO RANTANEN ARTTURI LEHKONEN RYAN JOHANSEN VALERI NICHUSHKIN MILES WOOD ROSS COLTON TOMAS TATAR ANDREW COGLIANO FREDRIK OLOFSSON LOGAN O'CONNOR

Defenceman

DEVON TOEWS CALE MAKAR BOWEN BYRAM SAMUEL GIRARD JACK JOHNSON JOSH MANSON

Goalie

ALEXANDAR GEORGIEV JUSTUS ANNUNEN

Seattle Kraken Projected Lines

Forwards

JARED MCCANN MATTHEW BENIERS JORDAN EBERLE JADEN SCHWARTZ ALEXANDER WENNBERG OLIVER BJORKSTRAND EELI TOLVANEN YANNI GOURDE ANDRE BURAKOVSKY TYE KARTYE PIERRE-ÉDOUARD BELLEMARE KAILER YAMAMOTO

Defenceman

VINCE DUNN ADAM LARSSON JAMIE OLEKSIAK WILLIAM BORGEN BRIAN DUMOULIN JUSTIN SCHULTZ

Goalie

PHILIPP GRUBAUER JOEY DACCORD

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken Odds Predictions

The Colorado Avalanche enter the game as favorites with odds of -150, while the Seattle Kraken are considered underdogs with odds of +127. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

Last season, the Avalanche scored 274 goals, ranking them as the 10th-best scoring team in the league. Defensively, they gave up 223 total goals, making them the ninth-best in the NHL.

The Kraken were a formidable scoring team, tallying 289 goals, which placed them fourth in the league. Defensively, they allowed an average of 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), ranking 14th in the NHL.

With their solid performance and higher odds, the Avalanche are the favorites to win this game.