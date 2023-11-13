Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 13th 2023

In Monday's Western Conference showdown, the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) are set to face the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3), with the puck dropping at 10 p.m. ET.

Colorado Avalanche Game preview

The dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen has been instrumental in the Avalanche's offensive prowess, combining for an impressive 15 goals and 19 assists. However, it's not just the top line carrying the load; secondary contributors like Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Johansen have stepped up, accounting for 10 goals and 16 assists.

The defensive unit, led by Cale Makar and Devon Toews, has also played a significant role, contributing four goals and 17 assists to open up opportunities from the point.

The Avalanche, currently occupying the fifth spot in the conference, have been enjoying a successful season propelled by a potent offensive lineup. Averaging an impressive 3.23 goals per game, they have netted 11 goals in their last three outings.

Seattle Kraken Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Seattle Kraken are in a challenging position with a record of 5-7-3. The team has been grappling with offensive struggles, averaging a modest 2.60 goals per game. The scoring burden has largely fallen on the top line, where Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand shouldered the responsibility, combining for 14 goals and 12 assists.

However, the Kraken's offensive challenges are evident, as only three skaters beyond their top line have scored four or more goals. This lack of scoring depth challenges Seattle, allowing opposing defenses to key in on their top-heavy offensive threats.

Avalanche vs. Kraken: Head-to-Head and key numbers

The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken played 15 games, with an average of 5.6 goals per match. Colorado Avalanche secured 7 wins, 8 losses, and 1 overtime win, while Seattle Kraken had 8 wins, 7 losses, and 1 overtime win. Both teams had no draws in the 15 games played. In terms of shootout performance, the Colorado Avalanche had 0 wins and 1 loss, while the Seattle Kraken had 1 win and 0 losses. On average, the Colorado Avalanche scored 3 goals per match, while the Seattle Kraken scored an average of 2.6 goals per match.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Prediction

Despite recent setbacks, the odds favor the Avalanche (-147) as they face the Seattle Kraken (+123) with an over/under of 6.5.

Colorado's previous 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues and Seattle's 4-1 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers highlight challenges for both teams. Nevertheless, according to the money line prospects, the Avalanche are expected to win this game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals: Yes

Tip 3: Avalanche to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Mikko Rantanen to score: Yes