Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Injury Reports - 24 April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Seattle Kraken did a good job winning Game 1 against the defending Stanley Cup champions. However, the Colorado Avalanche dominated Games 2 and 3 by scoring nine combined goals. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar were at their best on Sunday. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1, and are now in the drivers seat heading into Game 4.

It is important to note that some important players from both teams have been placed on the injured reserve. This has made it challenging for both teams to perform at their best without these key players.

The Seattle Kraken will continue to miss the services of forward Andre Burakovsky ahead of Game 4. He recently underwent a procedure to address a recurring lower-body injury. The team did not provide a specific timeline for when Burakovsky might return to the ice.

Burakovsky has been out of action for 32 games this season due to the undisclosed injury. Burakovsky's absence has been a significant blow to the Kraken. They would certainly benefit from having him in the lineup for Game 4.

The Seattle Kraken have placed forward John Hayden on injured reserve, according to Alison Lukan of Root Sports. The move comes after Hayden underwent surgery on March 20 to address a lower-body injury.

The expected timeframe for Hayden's recovery was initially set at 12 weeks, which effectively means he will be likely be out for the remainder of the playoffs. It is undoubtedly a significant loss for the Kraken.

The Colorado Avalanche will have to play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken without forward Valeri Nichushkin. He is expected to miss the game for personal reasons.

Nichushkin's absence is a significant blow to the Avalanche, as he is a key member of the team's forward group. Head coach Jared Bednar is uncertain on how long Nichushkin will be away from the team.

The Avalanche will be without defenseman Erik Johnson for Game 4 against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Johnson, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, also missed Game 3 on Saturday.

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Johnson's absence from the lineup is expected to continue. The Avalanche will surely miss Johnson's veteran presence on the blue line.

