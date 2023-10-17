Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 17th Oct 2023

The Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken are set to face off in an exciting Western Conference battle on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Hockey fans can catch all the action as the puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on ESPN. For those looking to stream the game, it will be available on Fubo. The venue for this matchup is the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken Game Info

Colorado Avalanche Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche, with a strong 2-0 start to the season, are eager to continue their winning streak. In Week 1, they secured victories against the Los Angeles Kings (5-2) and the San Jose Sharks (2-1 in a shootout).

Against the Kings, Mikko Rantanen was a standout player, contributing with two goals and two assists. Nathan MacKinnon added one goal and two assists. The Avalanche demonstrated their dominance, outshooting the Kings 37-36.

In their game against the Sharks, the Avs continued their impressive shot advantage, outshooting their opponents 52-21. Despite being heavy favorites on the road, the game was closely contested, eventually being decided in a shootout. These early-season performances indicate the Avalanche's determination to establish themselves as a strong team in the Western Conference.

Seattle Kraken Game preview

On the other side, the Seattle Kraken have had a challenging start to the 2023-24 NHL season, with a record of 0-2-1 in the opening week. Their first game saw them suffer a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken then faced another setback as they were blanked 3-0 by the Nashville Predators. Their third game ended in a 2-1 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Kraken concluded a three-game road trip against the Blues. Although they outshot their opponents 31-25 and Jaden Schwartz managed to score his first goal of the season, they were unable to break through against the Blues goaltender, Jordan Binnington.

Additionally, the Kraken's penalty-killing unit displayed strength by successfully thwarting all of St. Louis' four power-play opportunities. Despite these efforts, the Kraken were unable to secure a victory, leaving them in search of their first win of the season.