Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 13th, 2023

Carrying a three-game road losing streak, the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) enter a clash with the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET. The broadcast of this game will be available on ESPN+, ALT and ROOT Sports NW.

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Monday, November 13, at 10 p.m. ET

: Monday, November 13, at 10 p.m. ET Venue : Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Broadcast : ESPN+, ALT and ROOT Sports NW

: ESPN+, ALT and ROOT Sports NW Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio, WGR 550 Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio

Colorado Avalanche excel with a formidable offensive prowess

The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of a standout season, primarily due to their formidable offense, which averages 3.23 goals per game.

Over the last three games, they've netted an impressive 11 goals. The top line, lead by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, has been prolific, accounting for 15 goals and 19 assists.

Notably, Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, and Ryan Johansen have chipped in with 10 goals and 16 assists.

The defensive contributions from Cale Makar and Devon Toews, who have notched four goals and 17 assists from the point, have further bolstered the team's offensive capabilities.

However, the defensive aspect of their game has struggled, allowing an average of 3.31 goals per game.

Despite Makar and Toews leading with 2.1 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has faced challenges, leaving opponents with ample opportunities for open shots on goal.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough stretch, registering a .887 save percentage and a 3.29 GAA on 309 shots, resulting in a -5.1 goals saved above average.

The Colorado Avalanche are contending with several injuries, including notable players like Chris Wagner (Anchilles - Out), Andrew Cogliano (Undisclosed - Questionable) Pavel Francouz (Lower Body - Out), Gabriel Landeskog (Knee - Out), Artturi Lehkonen, (Undisclosed - Out), and Jean-Luc Foudy (Lower Body - Out).

Defensive difficulties have plagued Kraken's performances on the ice

The Seattle Kraken are enduring a challenging season, marked by offensive struggles as they have averaged only 2.60 goals per game.

Despite Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand's efforts, who have combined for 14 goals and 12 assists to lead the top line, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties.

With only three skaters boasting four goals or more, the offense becomes vulnerable to defenses keen on limiting its top-heavy nature.

While the offense grapples, the defense has been a letdown, allowing 3.40 goals per game, including 17 goals in the last four games.

William Borgen and Jamie Oleksiak have contributed 1.4 defensive point shares, but the remainder of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents ample opportunities for open shots.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer has faced challenges with a .891 save percentage and a 3.37 GAA on 258 shots, resulting in a -3.0 goals saved above average.

The Kraken are dealing with injuries to key players, including Jordan Eberle (Lower Body - Questionable), Brandon Tanev (Lower Body - Out), and Andre Burakovsky (Upper Body - Out)