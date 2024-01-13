Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 13th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-8) host the Colorado Avalanche (27-12-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game is set to be a thrilling battle between two of the league’s best offensive players, William Nylander (21 goals and 36 assists) for the Maple Leafs and Nathan MacKinnon (22 goals and 45 assists) for the Avalanche.

TV channel list:

Fans can watch all the action on ESPN+ and ALT.

Live Streaming Options:

Fans can watch the live stream on Watch ESPN and Fubo.

Colorado Avalanche Preview:

The Colorado Avalanche will enter the game feeling good after winning two games in a row and six of its past seven games. On Wednesday night, they shut out the Golden Knights at home. The Avalanche is three points behind the Jets for first place in the Central Division standings.

Colorado ranks third in goals per game, averaging 3.64 on each night's performance. Defensively, they rank 15th, conceding 3.07 goals per game on average. The Avalanche are ranked eighth in power play success rate (25%), and eighth in penalty killing (82.9%).

Toronto Maple Leafs Preview:

After a tough game against the Islanders, where the Toronto Maple Leafs settled for one point, they lost in overtime. Placed third in the Atlantic Division, they stand seven points behind Boston for the top spot. They still enjoy a three-point advantage over Tampa Bay for the final playoff spot, although they have four games in hand.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an impressive offensive record, as they are ranked fourth in the league, averaging 3.56 goals per NHL game. But defensively, they rank 20th, giving up 3.18 goals per game. Toronto is very good with the man advantage; they sit in sixth place, having a success rate of 26.7 percent on the power play.

Head-to-head between the Avalanche and Leafs

In the 20 games played between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche, both teams shared 10 wins each.

Toronto secured 3 overtime wins and 1 shootout win, while Colorado managed 1 overtime win and 1 shootout win. The average goals per match for these encounters stands at 6.7, with Toronto having a higher scoring rate at 3.8 goals per match compared to Colorado's 2.9.