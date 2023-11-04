Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 4, 2023

The Colorado Avalanche (7-2-0) visit the T-Mobile Arena to face the undefeated Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) on Saturday, Nov 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

The match-up will be available on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

The Avalanche secured a convincing 4-1 victory over St. Louis in their previous game, while the Golden Knights triumphed 5-2 over Winnipeg.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Nov 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: KKGK 1340, Altitude SR 950 AM and Fox Sports Radio

Expand Tweet

The Vegas Golden Knights aiming for fourth straight win

With their best franchise start, the Vegas Golden Knights head into this game with a three-game winning streak. They strive to maintain this momentum by securing a victory over the Avalanche to mark their fourth consecutive win and 11th triumph in the last 12 games.

Vegas is demonstrating a potent offense, averaging 3.64 goals per game, highlighted by their recent performance with five goals on 26 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault recorded a hat trick, while William Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev added another goal and assist.

On the defensive front, the Golden Knights have excelled, allowing only 2.18 goals per game. They conceded just two goals in their previous game and aim to upload this defensive strength for another victory.

In goal, Logan Thompson boasts an impressive 5-0-0 record in five games, with a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

However, the team is contending with various injuries, including Nicolas Roy (Undisclosed), Daniil Romanov (Undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (Lower Body), and Zach Whitecloud (Upper Body) - all currently out. William Carrier's (illness) availability for the game is uncertain.

The Colorado Avalanche on the hunt for back-to-back wins

The Avalanche ended their two-game losing streak by defeating the Blues in their previous game, and they are eager to build on that success with another win against the Golden Knights.

A victory would mark their second consecutive win and eighth in the last ten games, underlining their recent performance.

Colorado's offensive output has been impressive, averaging 3.44 goals per game. In their last outing, they found the back of the net four times on 28 shots, with contributions from Mikko Rantanen (one goal, one assist), Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar (two assists), as well as a goal from Ross Colton.

Defensively, the Avalanche has been solid, allowing an average of only 2.33 goals per game. They have up just one goal in their most recent contest, with goaltender Ivan Prosvetov boasting a 1-0-0 record, a 0.88 GAA, and an impressive .970 save percentage in two games.

However, the team is grappling with several injuries, with Pavel Francouz (groin), Chris Wagner (Achilles), Jean-Luc Foudy (lower body), and Gabriel Landeskog (knee) all listed as out.