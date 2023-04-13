Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: How and where to watch NHL live streaming on TV, channel list and more

The Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets will face off in an anticipated game this Thursday. To stay up-to-date on the game, here is all the essential information you must have.

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday (Apr. 13) at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Ball Arena.

The game between the Avalanche and the Jets will be available for viewing on ALT and TSN3. Fans can tune in to any of these channels to catch the live broadcast of the game.

Even if you don't have a cable or satellite TV package, you can still catch the game through various streaming services.

DTV Stream is a streaming service that offers a variety of channels. Fubo is another popular streaming service that offers live streaming of local sports channels. Bally Sports+ is a streaming service that covers teams from various regions across the United States. All three of these streaming services require a subscription, but they offer a variety of pricing plans and free trials for new users.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets: Preview

Tonight's game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche is shaping up to be an exciting matchup. The Jets boast one of the more talented rosters in the league, with Mark Scheifele having a career year with 42 goals, and Kyle Connor just under a point per game.

They are also strong defensively, as they are among the best with a solid 82.6% success rate. While the power play has struggled to score, they have a respectable backup in David Rittich, who has played well all season.

On the other hand, the Avalanche are defending champions with a roster that speaks for itself. Both Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have over 100 points, and Cale Makar is averaging over a point per game. While they stumbled into the season with a Stanley Cup hangover, the Avs are now one of the more dangerous teams to face come playoff time.

They have sustained a substantial even-strength attack and hovered near the top 10 in expected goals for. Additionally, their power play is lethal and scores at nearly a 25% clip. Defensively, they have been spectacular at even strength.

It remains to be seen how the Jets will fare against the defending champions, but they have the talent to make it a close game. Overall, this should be an exciting matchup between two strong teams.

