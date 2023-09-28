Colorado Avalanche winger admits misunderstanding free agency rules thereby losing out on extension with former team

In a recent interview with Slovak media, Colorado Avalanche winger Tomas Tatar revealed the unfortunate misunderstanding that led to him missing out on a contract extension offer from the New Jersey Devils. The 32-year-old forward shed light on the situation, explaining how his desire for a longer-term deal ultimately led to a missed opportunity:

"A one-year offer from NJ was on the table, but I refused it because I wanted more term. I only realized later in free agency that it's not possible to get more than a one-year deal this year. Then, New Jersey signed Tyler Toffoli, and that was it."

This revelation highlights the complexities and nuances of NHL free agency rules, which can sometimes catch players off guard. Tatar's initial rejection of the one-year offer, driven by his ambition for a longer commitment, ultimately left him without an extension from the Devils.

As a result, Tomas Tatar ended up signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche on September 12, 2023, with the new deal carrying a cap hit of $1.5 million.

The move to the Colorado Avalanche represents the next chapter in Tatar's career, as he joins a talented Colorado roster in pursuit of success in the upcoming NHL season.

Tomas Tatar's impressive performances are positive signs for Colorado Avalanche

Tomas Tatar's journey in professional hockey began when he was drafted 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2009 NHL entry draft. Over the course of his career, spanning 12 seasons with at least one NHL game played, he has amassed a total of 455 points in 783 games.

Additionally, Tatar has contributed 13 points in 52 playoff games, showcasing his ability to perform on the big stage.

Tomas Tatar has been a prominent figure in international ice hockey for Slovakia. He made significant contributions in various tournaments, including the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2009 and 2010.

The 2010 IIHF World Championship, and the 2012 IIHF World Championship, where he helped secure a silver medal for Slovakia. Tatar also represented Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, earning accolades and making valuable contributions.

As Tomas Tatar looks ahead to the 2023-24 season, he does so with the knowledge that he will become an unrestricted free agent at its conclusion when he reaches the age of 33.

While his path may have taken an unexpected turn due to a free agency misunderstanding, Tatar remains focused on making a significant impact with the Colorado Avalanche and potentially securing a longer-term deal in the future.