Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation raises massive seven-figure grant for local charitable and youth hockey organizations

Every year, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation extends grants to community organisations that champion its four fundamental areas of interest: health and safety, education, pediatric cancer, and the growth and development of youth hockey.

Championing Community: Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Pledges Seven-Figure Grant

Throughout the entire season, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation receives funds from various game-night fundraisers, including the 50/50 Raffle and Silent Auction, as well as the signature events like The CannonBall and Golf Classic.

The generous backing from corporate partners, players and The 5th Line plays a vital role in the fundraising efforts. These funds serve as a vital resource for the grants distributed annually through the grant application process.

The stories that follow narrate the profound impact that these grants can have on local community organizations.

Girls Scouts of Ohio's Heartland - Over the course of a year, the Girls Scouts embarked on a mission to develop an innovative program aimed at empowering girls in Central Ohio.

The President and CEO Tammy Wharton came up with a proposed solution that involves the construction of a low ropes course at the Camp Ken-Jockety STEM immersive campus, a multi-million dollar project situated at the Girl Scout's day camp just outside Columbus.

This project will receive a boost from a generous $92,580 grant provided by the Blue Jackets Foundation, with the support of Columbia Gas. This low rope course will provide a platform for girls to engage in activities designed to enhance problem-solving, teamwork, communication, trust-building, and more.

Central Ohio YMCA - The Eldon & Elsie Ward Family YMCA, located in Columbus's near East Side Family YMCA stands in an urban area that lacks extensive spaces. However, the landscape is primed for change by the coming autumn, courtesy of the Blue Jackets Foundation's substantial $150,000 grant dedicated to creating an all-abilities CBJ-themed playground.

This offers a distinctive community gathering space for the Near East Side's roughly 200,000 inhabitants, filling a void in the neighborhood's current amenities. The Ward Family YMCA, the proud successor to the historic Spring Street YMCA, which has faithfully served the Black community for over a century, stands to gain much from its partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

This collaboration not only expands service offerings but also opens doors to opportunities that may not always be apparent within the Near East Side community.

LSS CHOICES for Domestic Violence Victims - Since 1977, LSS CHOICES has been dedicated to providing counseling, shelter, crisis intervention, education, and community and legal advocacy to Central Ohio residents facing domestic violence.

LSS CHOICES holds the unique distinction of being the sole domestic violence shelter in Franklin County. The importance of their work is evident, as domestic violence's far-reaching impact affects entire families. The $10,000 grant from Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation generously supported by College Advantage, is set to make a substantial impact by providing new books for the library, benefiting more than 400 children at the shelter.

It is worth noting that the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation has previously collaborated with LSS CHOICES, even helping to establish a team-themed playground at the shelter. In times of trauma, any support for children is crucial, and initiatives like the shelter playground and library serve as vital mechanisms for the children affected.

This year, the foundation declared a $1.3 million investment in local charitable and youth hockey organizations. This announcement occurred prior to the game against Detroit at National Arena.