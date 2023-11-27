Columbus Blue Jackets GM discloses plan to help Dmitri Voronkov with homesickness

Columbus Blue Jackets power forward Dmitri Voronkov has made a strong impact since joining the team, exceeding expectations and securing a notable spot in the lineup. However, recent reports from Russian media outlets reveal that the 23-year-old is struggling with homesickness, prompting concern about his potential return to Russia.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen acknowledged the situation, saying that dealing with homesickness is a normal challenge for young players.

Kekalainen told The Athletic:

“We are dealing with it internally, It’s normal for a young player to feel homesick at times. And so we’re dealing with it.”

Voronkov's two-year contract, signed in May, includes an "out" clause, allowing him to return to Russia if he is not on the Columbus Blue Jackets NHL roster by the end of December. Despite this clause, Voronkov has become a regular contributor to the team's success, accumulating 3 goals, 6 assists, and 9 points in 15 games.

The language barrier presents a significant obstacle, as Voronkov speaks minimal English. Efforts were made to facilitate his adjustment, with Russian teammates like Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko, and Yegor Chinakhov expected to help bridge the cultural gap. Kekalainen emphasized Voronkov's positive presence in the locker room, describing him as well-liked and a good teammate.

Kekalainen said:

“He gets along with everybody, He’s got a really good personality. He seems to be well liked in the room. There’s a twinkle in his eye. He’s been a very good teammate, from what I’ve gathered so far this season.”

To address Voronkov's homesickness, the Columbus Blue Jackets are intensifying their efforts. Kekalainen revealed plans to introduce him to the local Russian community in Columbus, with former NHL defenseman and Columbus resident Fedor Tyutin potentially assisting in the process. Tyutin had previously aided in the adjustment of another Russian player, Kirill Marchenko.

Kekalainen said:

“We’re planning to get (former NHL defenseman and central Ohio resident) Fedor Tyutin involved, if he’s willing. He helped us in the past with Marchenko. He’s a good man and a Blue Jackets alum."

Columbus Blue Jackets' Voronkov's Struggle and GM Kekalainen's Personal Insights

The potential departure of Voronkov would be a significant setback for the Columbus Blue Jackets, given his substantial contribution to the team's physicality and size at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. After starting the season in the AHL, Voronkov was recalled and has not missed a game since his NHL debut on Oct. 26.

Despite concerns about his ability to adapt to the NHL's pace, Voronkov has demonstrated impressive skills, earning nine points in 15 games. His performance puts him in rare company among Blue Jackets players, tying with Adam Fantilli for the third-most points in their first 15 games, alongside franchise legend Rick Nash.

Drawing from personal experience as a Finnish player who studied in the US, Kekalainen understands the challenges of being a stranger in a foreign land. He expressed confidence in Voronkov's potential and resilience, citing his own initial struggles and subsequent improvement during his time in the United States.

“I remember my first year, and on the first day school was over, I was on a plane heading back to Finland,” Kekalainen said. “It gradually got better, obviously.”