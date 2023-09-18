Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen keeps his job, for now

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been the story of the NHL for the past couple of days and it ended with Mike Babcock stepping down as head coach.

The Blue Jackets shocked many when the team announced they hired Babcock to a two-year deal to be their new head coach on July 1. Babcock hadn't coached in the NHL since 2019 and has been at the center of controversy.

Last week, former NHL players Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney reported on their Spittin' Chiclets podcast that Babcock got all his players to share their camera rolls with them, and he then put those photos on his office TV.

The NHLPA started an investigation into the matter, despite Babcock denying all the allegations. However, days later, the Blue Jackets announced that Babcock announced his resignation.

“Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction.

"While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”

Now, following Mike Babcock's resignation, the Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group released a statement on the matter and is disappointed with what transpired.

Although the ownership group is frustrated and disappointed with the events, they announced general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will keep his job for now.

“Our ownership group is deeply frustrated and disappointed by the events of the past week. We have been in contact with John Davidson, Jarmo Kekalainen and our management team throughout this process and were in full agreement with Mike Babcock stepping down and Pascal Vincent leading our team as head coach."

The ownership group added:

“We had candid conversations with our leadership after last season about our goals and expectations for growth and progress on the ice in 2023-24. Those expectations are still in place and can still be achieved, so we do not anticipate further changes to our hockey leadership team at this time.

"Additional disruptions would be detrimental to our players and coaches as they prepare for the opening of training camp in two days. We will continue to have regular communications with our hockey leadership and are looking forward to an exciting season.”

Jarmo Kekalainen has been the Columbus Blue Jackets general manager since 2013. He became the first European GM in NHL history, but he has struggled to create a competitive team.

Since taking over, the Blue Jackets have only made the playoffs four times and have missed out each of the last three years.

