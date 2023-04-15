Columbus Blue Jackets are happy after they fire head coach "Brad Larsen" - "Finally, we're free"

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Saturday, April 15 that they have fired coach Brad Larsen and goaltending coach Manny Legace. Their decision came after finishing last in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

While the team struggled with injuries throughout the year, the decision was made to move on from Larsen, whose contract would've ended next season.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the news. Some were in support of the move, citing the team's lack of success under Larsen.

"It’s too bad it didn’t work out but then again……I didn’t like the hire in the first place.," wrote one user.

Others, however, took Larsen's side and said in his favor.

"He sacrificed so much for u guys , got u top 3 picks. Why betray him" tweeted another user.

There are concerns about the team's future and the upcoming draft, where they will have a chance to select highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard.

Despite the differing opinions, it is clear that fans are passionate when it comes to supporting the Jackets. They want the Jackets to qualify for the playoffs and are invested in the team's success.

The search for a new coach and the upcoming draft are the two most important events the Jackets are facing now. A good coach will help them find their spirit to qualify for the playoffs next season.

Feel for the guy. He didn't have a real chance this season. Must not have been advancing the younger players the way management wanted. Who's righting this ship next season?

A look at Brad Larsen and wife Hannah Larsen

Brad Larsen, the former coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not just a successful ice hockey coach and former professional player. But he also leads a contented family life with his wife, Hannah Larsen, and their two children, Faith and Ty Gregory.

Brad Larsen's NHL career was full of highs and lows, with injuries and setbacks. He played junior ice hockey for the Swift Current Broncos and was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 1995. But his rights were traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

After spending most of his first four professional years with Colorado's AHL affiliate. Brad Larsen secured a full-time role with the Avalanche in 2001-02 but was cut short by injuries in 2002-03. He played for the Atlanta Thrashers and the Anaheim Ducks before retiring in 2010.

