Columbus Blue Jackets part ways with head coach Brad Larsen

Brad Larsen has been dismissed from his responsibilities as the Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach, according to general manager and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

On June 10, 2021, Larsen signed a three-year deal that would last through the 2023–24 season. He was the seventh head coach in franchise history.

Additionally, the team disclosed that Manny Legace's contract as goalie coach will not be extended.

Per NHL.com, Jarmo Kekalainen said:

"This season has been extremely disappointing and the responsibility for that lies with all of us," said Kekalainen. "These decisions were difficult and not made lightly given our respect for both Brad and Manny as coaches and people."

He added that Larsen was a part of the organization for more than a decade and that they were extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions - both on and off the ice - during that time for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brad Larsen's record with the Columbus Blue Jackets

In 164 games over the previous two seasons, Larsen, 45, guided the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 62-86-16 NHL record (.427 points percentage), including a 25-48-9 record in 2022–23. In his debut season in 2021–2022, he led Columbus to a 37–38-7 (81 points/.494 points percentage) record.

He worked as an assistant coach for the Blue Jackets for the previous seven seasons, serving as Todd Richards' and John Tortorella's understudy.

Before moving to Columbus, Larsen was the head coach of the Springfield Falcons, the team's AHL affiliate, from 2012 to 2014.

During his time there, Springfield won a pair of Northeast Division championships. In 2010–11 and 2011–12, he served as Springfield's assistant coach to start his coaching career.

Legace, 50, has served as the club's goaltending coach for the past five seasons after spending the previous five campaigns in a similar role with the club's American Hockey League affiliates, the Cleveland Monsters and Springfield Falcons.

The Toronto, Ontario native played professionally for 18 years, including 11 NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he compiled a record of 187-99-41 with a 2.4 goal-against average, .912 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 365 games between 1998-2010.

In their last match, they lost to the Buffalo Sabres. The Columbus Blue Jackets had a 1-0 lead, thanks to a goal from Johnny Gaudreau 34 seconds into the game, but they fell to the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday at Nationwide Arena, dropping them to 31st place in the standings.

