Columbus Blue Jackets vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The Columbus Blue Jackets vs Buffalo Sabers showdown appears to be a thrilling one. At 7.30 p.m. EDT on Friday, both teams will face off against each other at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The match will be broadcast live on regional networks like MSG Network Buffalo and Bally Sports Ohio in Buffalo and Columbus respectively

Several streaming alternatives are available for NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV to watch games online.

There are several platforms where the game will be broadcast: you can watch the match on Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio with DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV’s Pro or Elite Plan, which offer a 7-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you live outside of the local market, you can watch games with a subscription to ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Buffalo Sabres: What's to come in this match

Buffalo Sabres v Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town after they defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. Both clubs have been eliminated, and therefore this match will be played to salvage whatever remains of their NHL season.

Overall, Columbus has a record of 25-47-9, and on home ice, they have a record of 16-22-2. In games where their opponents incur fewer penalties, the Blue Jackets have a 13-18-2 record. Buffalo is 24-13-3 on the road and 41-33-7 overall. With 288 total goals scored (an average of 3.6 per game), the Sabres rank fourth in the league.

The clubs will meet for the third time this season on Friday. The Sabres won their most recent game 9-4 in an entertaining battle.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 in their last ten games, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.5 penalties, and 8.9 penalty minutes per game while allowing 4.6 goals. Meanwhile, the Sabres have a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games. They had a per-game average of 3.3 goals, 6 assists, 2.6 penalties, 6 penalty minutes, and 2.8 goals allowed.

Best performers:

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Columbus Blue Jackets in scoring with 20 goals and 53 assists. Over the last ten games, Sean Kuraly has had one goal and two assists. For the Sabres, Alex Tuch has 35 goals and 43 assists. Over the last ten games, Jeff Skinner has scored four goals and six assists.

Poll : 0 votes