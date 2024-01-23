Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan, 23, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Edmonton Oilers in what promises to be an exciting matchup at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9: 00 p.m. ET.

Streaming options and how to watch the game live on TV

Hockey fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and BSOH, with additional options for live streaming available on Watch ESPN and Fubo, which offers a free trial for interested viewers.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

The Blue Jackets have been plagued by offensive struggles, averaging only 2.96 goals per game, with Johnny Gaudreau, Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko leading the top two lines in scoring.

However, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties, with only six skaters managing at least nine goals. Opponents have capitalized on limiting the top-heavy offense, adding to the team's woes.

The defensive side hasn't fared much better, allowing an average of 3.73 goals per game, including 23 goals in the last five games. While Ivan Provorov and David Jiricek have contributed 2.4 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled.

Edmonton Oilers: Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are enjoying a successful season, showcasing an impressive offensive performance. They have scored 3.50 goals per game, with stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge.

The top line has been outstanding, contributing 38 goals and 71 assists. The supporting cast, including Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane, has also played a crucial role, combining for 53 goals and 59 assists.

Defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have added 15 goals and 45 assists from the blue line, respectively.

While the offense has been the highlight for the Oilers, the defensive unit has not lagged behind. They have allowed only 2.90 goals per game, including a mere 22 in the last 13 games.

Defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse, with a combined 5.3 defensive point shares and 145 blocked shots, have been instrumental in their defensive success. Evan Bouchard and Cody Ceci, contributing 4.8 defensive point shares, have provided valuable depth to the defensive lineup.

As the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers face off, fans can anticipate an intriguing clash.