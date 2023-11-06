Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 6, 2023

The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) aim to break their three game road losing streak as they take on the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Monday, Nov 6th at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: BB&T Center, Sunrise

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSOH and BSFL

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio, 97.1 The Fan, 105.7FM, 560 Sports WQAM, and WCZR-FM

The offense of Columbus Blue Jackets has been lackluster

The Columbus Blue Jackets are experiencing a challenging season, primarily due to their struggling offense, which has only managed to score an average of 2.55 goals per game over the last six games, totalling just 13 goals.

While Boone Jenner, Adam Fantilli, and Jack Roslovic have contributed significantly with nine goals and 10 assists, the rest of the offensive lines have faced difficulties.

Furthermore, the defense has not fared much better, allowing an average of 3.09 goals per game. Although Damon Severson, Zach Werenski, and Erik Gudbranson have provided 1.8 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has struggled to defend against opponents, leaving them with open shots on the net.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins has had a challenging season with a .905 save percentage and 2.86 GAA on 232 shots, resulting in only 0.1 goals saved above average.

Additionaly, the Columbus Blue Jackets have had to deal with injuries, with Daniil Tarasov out due to an undisclosed injury and Patrik Laine sidelined with an upper body injury.

The Florida Panthers are counting on their defense to narrow the gap

The Florida Panthers have faced a challenging start to the season, primarily due to their struggling offense, which has only managed to score an average of 2.60 goals per game.

While Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov have been the standout performers, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists on the top two lines, the rest of the offensive unit has faced challenges.

However, the defense has been a bright spot this season, allowing just 2.80 goals per game, including only five goals in the last two games.

The top pairings of Gustav Forsling and Dmitry Kulikov have combined for 1.7 defensive point shares and 29 blocked shots, while the rest of the defensive unit has also stepped up, with Niko Mikkola, Uvis Balinskis, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson contributing 1.3 defensive point shares.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has delivered a strong performance with a .912 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA on 228 shots, resulting in 1.8 goals saved above average.

The Panthers are dealing with injuries, including Sam Bennett, who is out with a lower body injury, Aaron Ekblad sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Brandon Montour also out with a shoulder injury.