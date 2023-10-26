Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 26th Oct 2023

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, hockey fans are in for an exciting matchup as the eighth-placed Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-1) visit the ninth-ranked Montreal Canadiens (3-2-1) at the Bell Centre.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on Bally Sports. For those who prefer to stream the action, Fubo offers a free live stream to catch all the thrilling moments of this game.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens Game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo

Columbus Blue Jackets Game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been putting on a competitive show this season. Despite a recent overtime loss to the Ducks, they've managed to secure three wins in their six games, leaving them tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division. With a record of 3-2-1, they find themselves just one point behind the division-leading Rangers.

Columbus has demonstrated a balanced performance on the ice. They rank 19th in goals per game, averaging 2.83 goals, and 16th in goals against, allowing 3.17 goals per contest. Their power play success stands at 14.3%, which places them at the 20th spot in the league. On the penalty kill, the Blue Jackets have excelled, boasting a 85% success rate, putting them in a tie for 10th in the NHL in that category.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

As for the Montreal Canadiens, they had their two-game winning streak abruptly halted by the Devils on home ice. With a record of 3-2-1, the Canadiens are looking to gain ground in the Atlantic Division, where they currently sit in fifth place, trailing Boston by five points.

Montreal's offensive production is currently tied for 14th in the league, averaging three goals per game. On the defensive side, they're tied for 18th, allowing an average of 3.33 goals per contest. Their power play success rate stands at 16.7%, while their penalty killing efficiency is at 75.8%, which ranks them 19th in the league.