Get ready for an electrifying NHL clash as the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a highly anticipated matchup. The Canadiens enter the game with a mixed recent performance, winning two of their past three but suffering a 4-0 shutout loss against the LA Kings in their latest outing. With a 4-6 record in their past 10 games, the Canadiens aim to bounce back and climb the standings.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens: Match Details

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 29, promising an intense battle on the ice at the Nationwide Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens: Television Broadcast

In Canada, tune in to Sportsnet for English coverage.

In the Canadiens region, catch the game on RDS for French commentary.

If you're in the Blue Jackets region, turn to Bally Sports Ohio for coverage.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens: Streaming Options

Stream the game live on ESPN+ for those outside the local markets.

Additionally, RDS and Sportsnet+ offer streaming options for Canadiens fans.

Whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or cutting-edge streaming services, there's a viewing option for everyone. So, mark your calendars and join in on the excitement as the Canadiens and Blue Jackets battle for supremacy on the ice. Don't miss a moment of the action as these two teams collide in a thrilling NHL showdown.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Rematch: Struggling Titans seek redemption

In a rematch between the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets, both teams find themselves in a struggle to regain early-season form. Their initial clash on Oct. 26, ending in a 4-3 overtime loss for Columbus, marked a turning point as both teams have since faced a significant downturn, now residing among the last three in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets, despite playing the most games in the league, have won only four of their past 16 contests. However, a recent uptick with three wins in their past four games indicates a potential resurgence. The Canadiens, grappling with a six-game power-play goal drought, face a formidable challenge against Columbus' exceptional penalty kill, ranked second in the league at 89.2%.

Statistically, both teams showcase weaknesses in special teams, but Columbus excels at even strength, leading the league with 51 goals. Montreal's blue-liners contribute significantly to its offense, with 16 goals from the defensive corps. With both teams struggling to prevent quality scoring chances, the game promises a battle for redemption at Nationwide Arena.