Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets will face off at Enterprise Center in an NHL showdown. Broadcasting on ESPN+, BSOH and BSMW, this clash holds promise for a riveting encounter.
The struggling Blue Jackets (15-24-10) hold the unfortunate title of the worst in the Metropolitan Division. They are looking for redemption in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Blues (26-20-2) are on an impressive five-game winning streak and in fourth place in the Central Division.
With the Blue Jackets hungry for a turnaround and the Blues aiming to extend their ascent, spectators can expect an exciting hockey game.
Columbus Blue Jackets' projected lineup
Forwards
- Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Yegor Chinakhov
- Kent Johnson - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko
- Jack Roslovic - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
- Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Justin Danforth
Defenceman
- Zach Werenski - Erik Gudbranson
- Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
- Jake Bean - Andrew Peeke
Goalie
- Daniil Tarasov
- Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets' starting goalie
Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for the Blue Jackets.
- Games Played: 10
- Wins: 3
- Losses: 5
- Overtime Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 38
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.79
- Shots Faced: 320
- Saves: 282
- Save Percentage (SV%): .881
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 60 minutes and 14 seconds
St. Louis Blues' projected lineup
Forwards
- Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
- Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
- Nathan Walker - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
- Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais
Defenceman
- Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
- Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
- Tyler Tucker - Marco Scandella
Goalie
- Jordan Binnington
- Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues' starting goalie
Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the St. Louis Blues.
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 17
- Losses: 12
- Overtime Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 96
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.97
- Shots Faced: 1030
- Saves: 934
- Save Percentage (SV%): .907
- Shutouts: 2
- Time on Ice: 56 minutes and 57 seconds