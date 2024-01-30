Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets will face off at Enterprise Center in an NHL showdown. Broadcasting on ESPN+, BSOH and BSMW, this clash holds promise for a riveting encounter.

The struggling Blue Jackets (15-24-10) hold the unfortunate title of the worst in the Metropolitan Division. They are looking for redemption in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Blues (26-20-2) are on an impressive five-game winning streak and in fourth place in the Central Division.

With the Blue Jackets hungry for a turnaround and the Blues aiming to extend their ascent, spectators can expect an exciting hockey game.

Columbus Blue Jackets' projected lineup

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Yegor Chinakhov

Kent Johnson - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko

Jack Roslovic - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Justin Danforth

Defenceman

Zach Werenski - Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Bean - Andrew Peeke

Goalie

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus Blue Jackets' starting goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets - Daniil Tarasov

Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for the Blue Jackets.

Games Played: 10

Wins: 3

Losses: 5

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 38

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.79

Shots Faced: 320

Saves: 282

Save Percentage (SV%): .881

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 60 minutes and 14 seconds

St. Louis Blues' projected lineup

St Louis Blues

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours

Nathan Walker - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko

Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defenceman

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Matt Kessel

Tyler Tucker - Marco Scandella

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

St. Louis Blues' starting goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the St. Louis Blues.

Games Played: 34

Wins: 17

Losses: 12

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 96

Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.97

Shots Faced: 1030

Saves: 934

Save Percentage (SV%): .907

Shutouts: 2

Time on Ice: 56 minutes and 57 seconds