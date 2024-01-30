Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jan 30, 2024 15:47 GMT
St Louis Blues v Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets will face off at Enterprise Center in an NHL showdown. Broadcasting on ESPN+, BSOH and BSMW, this clash holds promise for a riveting encounter.

The struggling Blue Jackets (15-24-10) hold the unfortunate title of the worst in the Metropolitan Division. They are looking for redemption in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Blues (26-20-2) are on an impressive five-game winning streak and in fourth place in the Central Division.

With the Blue Jackets hungry for a turnaround and the Blues aiming to extend their ascent, spectators can expect an exciting hockey game.

Columbus Blue Jackets' projected lineup

Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

  • Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Yegor Chinakhov
  • Kent Johnson - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko
  • Jack Roslovic - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
  • Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Justin Danforth

Defenceman

  • Zach Werenski - Erik Gudbranson
  • Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
  • Jake Bean - Andrew Peeke

Goalie

  • Daniil Tarasov
  • Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus Blue Jackets' starting goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets - Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets - Daniil Tarasov

Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for the Blue Jackets.

  • Games Played: 10
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 5
  • Overtime Losses: 2
  • Goals Against: 38
  • Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.79
  • Shots Faced: 320
  • Saves: 282
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .881
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Time on Ice: 60 minutes and 14 seconds

St. Louis Blues' projected lineup

St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues

Forwards

  • Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
  • Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
  • Nathan Walker - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
  • Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defenceman

  • Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
  • Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
  • Tyler Tucker - Marco Scandella

Goalie

  • Jordan Binnington
  • Joel Hofer

St. Louis Blues' starting goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington
St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the St. Louis Blues.

  • Games Played: 34
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 12
  • Overtime Losses: 2
  • Goals Against: 96
  • Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.97
  • Shots Faced: 1030
  • Saves: 934
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .907
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Time on Ice: 56 minutes and 57 seconds

