Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • "Come back to us daddy": St. Louis Blues fans react to cryptic Oskar Sundqvist tweet as forward returns

"Come back to us daddy": St. Louis Blues fans react to cryptic Oskar Sundqvist tweet as forward returns

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jul 12, 2023 16:58 GMT
St. Louis Blues fans react to cryptic Oskar Sundqvist tweet as team announces signing of forward
St. Louis Blues fans react to cryptic Oskar Sundqvist tweet as forward returns

The recent news of Oskar Sundqvist's potential return to the St. Louis Blues on a one-year deal has generated excitement throughout the NHL community. The speculations were fueled by Andy Strickland, a rinkside reporter for Bally Sports Midwest and Host on 590 the Fan KFNS, who took to Twitter to announce that Sundqvist's official confirmation was imminent.

Hearing Oskar Sundqvist returning to #stlblues on a 1 yr deal. Official confirmation expected soon. twitter.com/andystrickland…

Sundqvist himself acknowledged the rumors by responding with an emoji, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

💙👀

Among the fervent supporters of the St. Louis Blues, one fan expressed their joy, exclaiming,

"Welcome home Oskar!"
@sundqvist32 Welcome home Oskar

Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, saying,

"Hope it happens, bud! Want to see you back in the note ASAP! #Sunny!"
@sundqvist32 Hope it happens bud! Want to see you back in the note ASAP! #Sunny!

The news of Sundqvist's potential return also prompted an outpouring of jubilant reactions from Blues supporters. One elated fan exclaimed,

"Hallelujah! Welcome home, Sunny!!! LGB!!"
@sundqvist32 Hallelujah! Welcome home, Sunny!!! LGB!!

One fan showed support not only for Sundqvist but also for his partner, expressing,

"If it's happening, I'm very happy for you and your partner. I know you both wanted it. And we will get to see you at more pregame parties!"
@sundqvist32 If it’s happening, I’m very happy for your and your partner. I know you both wanted it. And we will get to see you at more pregame parties!
@sundqvist32 🎶 https://t.co/0uJzQ8TLXJ
@sundqvist32 Don't tease! Please let this mean you will be a St Louis Blue again!
@sundqvist32 I hope this means what I think it means! Would love to have you back with the boys!
@sundqvist32 @leahck55 Me rn https://t.co/ATRiQCcXql
@sundqvist32 Come back to us daddy

The St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Doug Armstrong, later made an official announcement stating that the team has successfully signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year, one-way contract valued at $775,000.

Blues sign @stlCITYsc superfan Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year deal. stlblues.me/3PSTPyc #stlblues

Hugh McGing has agreed to a contract extension with the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have officially re-signed forward Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract. As part of the deal, the restricted free agent will receive an NHL salary of $775K and an AHL salary of $140K for the 2023-24 season.

McGing, who was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, had a successful season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues' AHL affiliate. He played in 71 regular-season games, recording 17 goals and 22 assists for a total of 39 points. His strong performance earned him a call-up to St. Louis' NHL roster, where he made his debut in April.

The contract McGing signed is slightly below the qualifying offer the Blues extended to him last month, and he will be eligible for a qualifying offer of $813,750 next summer.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...