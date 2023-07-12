The recent news of Oskar Sundqvist's potential return to the St. Louis Blues on a one-year deal has generated excitement throughout the NHL community. The speculations were fueled by Andy Strickland, a rinkside reporter for Bally Sports Midwest and Host on 590 the Fan KFNS, who took to Twitter to announce that Sundqvist's official confirmation was imminent.

Sundqvist himself acknowledged the rumors by responding with an emoji, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

Among the fervent supporters of the St. Louis Blues, one fan expressed their joy, exclaiming,

"Welcome home Oskar!"

Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, saying,

"Hope it happens, bud! Want to see you back in the note ASAP! #Sunny!"

The news of Sundqvist's potential return also prompted an outpouring of jubilant reactions from Blues supporters. One elated fan exclaimed,

"Hallelujah! Welcome home, Sunny!!! LGB!!"

One fan showed support not only for Sundqvist but also for his partner, expressing,

"If it's happening, I'm very happy for you and your partner. I know you both wanted it. And we will get to see you at more pregame parties!"

Claude Karraker @ClaudeKarraker @sundqvist32 If it’s happening, I’m very happy for your and your partner. I know you both wanted it. And we will get to see you at more pregame parties! @sundqvist32 If it’s happening, I’m very happy for your and your partner. I know you both wanted it. And we will get to see you at more pregame parties!

Dawn @dmr_tweets @sundqvist32 Don't tease! Please let this mean you will be a St Louis Blue again! @sundqvist32 Don't tease! Please let this mean you will be a St Louis Blue again!

Daniel Cravens @danielcravens @sundqvist32 I hope this means what I think it means! Would love to have you back with the boys! @sundqvist32 I hope this means what I think it means! Would love to have you back with the boys!

The St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Doug Armstrong, later made an official announcement stating that the team has successfully signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year, one-way contract valued at $775,000.

Hugh McGing has agreed to a contract extension with the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have officially re-signed forward Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract. As part of the deal, the restricted free agent will receive an NHL salary of $775K and an AHL salary of $140K for the 2023-24 season.

McGing, who was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, had a successful season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues' AHL affiliate. He played in 71 regular-season games, recording 17 goals and 22 assists for a total of 39 points. His strong performance earned him a call-up to St. Louis' NHL roster, where he made his debut in April.

The contract McGing signed is slightly below the qualifying offer the Blues extended to him last month, and he will be eligible for a qualifying offer of $813,750 next summer.

Poll : 0 votes