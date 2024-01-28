"Common Torts W": NHL fans cheer as John Tortorella blacklists reporter behind Kevin Hayes/Cutter Gauthier rumors

NHL fans are expressing their support for Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella after he reportedly blacklisted reporter Anthony SanFilippo.

The move comes in response to rumors surrounding the trade of top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month. The Flyers sent Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a future second-round pick.

Gauthier, selected fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Flyers, was discontented with the team, leading to his trade to the Ducks.

The trade raised eyebrows, and a reporter suggested that Gauthier's decision to request a trade may have been influenced by NHL veteran and former Flyer Kevin Hayes.

The situation escalated at a press conference where John Tortorella and reporter Anthony SanFilippo engaged in a heated argument. Tortorella accused the reporter of causing problems with Hayes.

The incident has garnered attention, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions on Tortorella's decision to blacklist the reporter. One fan exclaimed,

"Common torts W"

Another fan highlighted the positive impact of Tortorella's actions on the team's dynamics. The fan remarked,

"Protects his players, and now none of the attention is on the team that lost its last few games. Makes it so much easier on players mentally to reset and get back to winning."

One fan expressed his viewpoint, stating,

"Good, the reporter took no responsibility for starting those rumors and deserves to get what he gets for it."

One fan voiced their curiosity, saying,

"My question is why does he even have a job still."

John Tortorella's reaction to Kevin Hayes and Cutter Gauthier rumors

In a controversial NHL trade, rumors circulated about Kevin Hayes' alleged influence, with Anthony SanFilippo claiming Hayes had his "fingerprints all over" it.

This was vehemently denied by Hayes and Gauthier. The tension escalated as Coach John Tortorella confronted SanFilippo, accusing him of causing issues between Hayes and himself.

John Tortorella expressed frustration with the media spreading unfounded rumors, defending Hayes:

"Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes is going to do something like that? It’s bulls–t. It pisses me off that you guys throw that s–t around and it affects someone’s life. Kevin and I had a problem, we couldn’t come to an agreement on how to play. That’s a good man. That’s a good man and what you said is going to stay with him."

SanFilippo responded, noting surprise at the confrontation and avoiding a sparring match. Gauthier refuted the report, stating on Ducks Stream,

"Kevin Hayes had nothing to do with the situation at hand."