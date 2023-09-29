"Compared to Madden this is a 10 out of 10" - Hockey fans react to leaked NHL 24 soundtrack

NHL 24 will mark the 33rd edition of EA Sports' popular National Hockey League video game series, and it is slated to be launched globally on Oct. 6.

Whenever a new series of the popular NHL video game is rolled out, the anticipation remains at an all-time high, and hockey fans are always excited to get their hands on it.

This time, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was revealed as the official cover for the upcoming NHL 24 game. Although the video game's cover athlete has played a crucial role in the game's popularity, there are also several other factors that contribute to the game's popularity.

One of the most notable aspects that define the NHL video game's popularity is its iconic soundtrack, which has served as a defining factor for the game for many years.

The previous edition of NHL 23 was a success, with 42 soundtracks featuring artists such as Turnstile, Ghost, and many others. However, EA has yet to reveal the soundtrack for NHL 24, and there have been some leaks on Reddit that appear to resonate well with hockey fans.

One fan reacting to the leaked soundtracks for the NHL 24 wrote:

"Compared to Madden this is a 10 out of 10."

Here are some of the other reactions to the post:

Connor McDavid is the highest-rated player in NHL 24

The NHL 24 has released its player ratings. Connor McDavid, unsurprisingly, tops the list with a rating of 97. Meanwhile, players packed between two to five have an OVR of 95.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated players in NHL 24:

#1. Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers - OVR 97

#2. Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche - OVR 95

#3. Leon Draisaitl - Edmonton Oilers - OVR 95

#4. Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche - OVR 95

#5. David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins - OVR 95

#6. Matthew Tkachuk - Florida Panthers - OVR 94

#7. Roman Josi - Nashville Predators - OVR 94

#8. Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning - OVR 94

#9. Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins - OVR 93

#10. Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs - OVR 93

You can also check out the top 50 ratings here.