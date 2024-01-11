"Completely blinded by this situation": John Tortorella defending Kevin Hayes has NHL fans unconvinced of former Flyer's involvement in Gauthier trade

During Wednesday's postgame conference, Flyers coach John Tortorella responded to rumors linking his former player Kevin Hayes' involvement in Cutter Gauthier changing his mind to not play for the organization.

Following Gauthier's trade to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, a report from Anthony SanFilippo of CrossingBroad claimed Hayes to be the main reason behind the 19-year-old forward's decision not to play for Philadelphia.

However, Tortorella, in his press conference, denied the claim and defended the former Flyers player. The Flyers coach slammed the reporter, making it clear that Kevin Hayes had nothing to do with Cutter Gauthier's trade, and criticized him for spreading false information.

Unsurprisingly, fans who have been closely following Gauthier's situation on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Torts' statement about defending Kevin Hayes, with many believing that there's more twists to be unfolded in the story.

One fan said:

"Torts is completely blinded by this whole situation. Kevin & Cutter (William) did in fact golf frequently in the summer and prior. Torts is protecting Kevin, but is Kevin protecting Cutter (William)?"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier responded to the rumors and clarified his stance by saying that Hayes did not play any role in his decision; rather, it was a personal decision for him to leave the organization.

Jamie Drysdale makes winning debut under John Tortorella

As part of the trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Anaheim Ducks shopped defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The 21-year-old, following the trade, expressed his excitement about playing under coach John Tortorella, despite his reputation in the league.

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 draft. After four seasons with the franchise, the young defenseman made his Philadelphia debut in style.

Jamie Drysdale recorded an assist on his Flyers' debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The contest eventually headed to a shootout, where the Flyers came on top 3-2.

John Tortorella and the Flyers are third in the Metro Division with 48 points. They're 3-4-3 in their last 10 outings and face the Minnesota Wild on Friday.