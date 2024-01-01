"Completely normal coaching behavior" "Needs to be fired": Viral clip of Josh Holden yanking Tomas Jurco during Spengler cup has hockey fans divided

During the 2023 Spengler Cup on New Year's Eve, Swiss club Davos coach Josh Holden and forward Tomas Jurco found themselves in the spotlight behind the bench after a video of the coach yanking the player went viral.

Jarco was sitting on the bench when Davos coach Holden approached and confronted him verbally. The scenes behind the bench began to heat up and became more physical when Holden lost it all.

He grabbed a handful of Jerco's jersey and yanked backward while continuously assaulting the player verbally. Jurco tried to use his left elbow to loosen up the coach's grip on his jersey.

Fans were quick to give their reactions to the video, which were mixed. One tweeted:

"People are too soft. This is completely normal coaching behaviour."

Another chimed in:

"Needs to be fired"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Club releases statement following Josh Holden and Tomas Jurco incident

The Davos went on to win the Spengler Cup, beating Pardubice 5-3. However, one of the biggest talking points of the final was Josh Holden and Jurco's incident.

Following the game, Davos released a statement in which they revealed that Tomas Jurco was leaving the club after requesting a contract termination by mutual agreement. The club statement read (as translated to English):

"Tomas Jurco is leaving HC Davos with immediate effect, despite an ongoing contract. The striker's contract was terminated by mutual agreement at the player's request. We wish Tomas all the best for his future and thank him for his commitment to HCD."

As per reports, Jurco might sign with one of the clubs in Russia's KHL league following his contract termination at Davos.

Tomas Jurco was drafted 35th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL draft. Before heading overseas, the 31-year-old winger played for seven seasons in the NHL and represented the Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, apart from the Red Wings.

Overall, Jurco garnered 53 points through 22 goals and 31 games in 221 career games.