Confusion shrouds new Hockey Canada dressing room policy as Hockey Calgary claims it wasn't made aware of changes

In a recent development, Hockey Canada has announced a new 'minimum attire' policy aimed at enhancing the safety and inclusivity of dressing room environments for minor hockey players and officials of all ages. The policy, set to be implemented for the 2023-24 season, requires individuals to wear a base layer before entering the dressing room or to change into a private washroom stall at the rink.

In an interview with CTV news, Hockey Canada spokesperson Esther Madziya emphasized that the policy is designed to respect individual needs, including gender identity, religious beliefs, and body image concerns, fostering a more inclusive atmosphere. She said:

"All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room or appropriate and equivalent dressing environment based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns, and/or other reasons related to their individual needs."

The policy also introduces a "Rule of Two," mandating the presence of at least two trained adults in or near the dressing room for safety.

According to reports, Hockey Calgary executive director Kevin Kobelka expressed surprise, stating that his team had not been informed of the new policy by Hockey Canada or Hockey Alberta but had learned about it through media reports. Kobelka indicated that Calgary member associations are awaiting guidance on how to implement the new requirements.

Hockey Alberta, in response, stressed the importance of creating safe and inclusive dressing room environments and pledged to work with associations to navigate any challenges arising from the policy. According to Hockey Alberta,

"The policy balances the safety, privacy, modesty, and wishes of our participants without compromising the aspects of camaraderie, social integration, and bonding inherent in a team sport."

As confusion persists, questions remain regarding the enforcement and communication of this new policy, leaving minor hockey associations seeking clarity on its implementation.

Mixed Reactions to Hockey Canada's New Dressing Room Policy

Hockey Canada's new dressing room policy has elicited mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a positive step while others consider it a "band-aid" solution.

Brady Leavold, founder of Puck Support, a mental health-focused non-profit for minor hockey players, believes that addressing discrimination and abuse issues requires comprehensive education programs rather than policy changes. He remarked,

"Hockey Canada has chosen to spend a lot of money in the past covering up different scandals...when they should have been spending that money on developing programs to create better human beings within our game."

Leavold also raised logistical concerns, pointing out the challenges of enforcing the policy in rinks with limited dressing room space, putting additional pressure on volunteer coaches.

On the other hand, Greg Gilhooly, a lawyer and survivor of sexual abuse in hockey, initially had reservations but ultimately supported the policy. He saw it as a step towards equal treatment for all genders and believed it could help prevent harassment and bullying. Gilhooly noted,

"There's no reason for anyone to be treated differently in a dressing room, and everyone has equal access."

Hockey Canada's new policy has sparked a debate, with some advocating for a more holistic approach to address deeper issues, while others see it as a positive step towards fostering inclusivity and preventing misconduct.